Samir Nasri and Anderlecht in advanced talks over transfer

Samir Nasri is in talks with Anderlecht

Anderlecht are in advanced talks to sign Samir Nasri on a free transfer, Sky Sports News understands.

Nasri was released by West Ham at the end of last season following an injury-ridden spell at the London Stadium.

The 32-year-old made just five Premier League appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's side after joining West Ham on a free transfer in January.

In February 2018, Nasri was given a six-month ban after receiving an intravenous treatment at a Los Angeles clinic in breach of the World Anti-Doping Agency's rules.

The ban was later increased to 18 months following an appeal against the original sanction by UEFA's ethics and disciplinary inspector.

Anderlecht - now managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany - are also in talks to sign City defender Philippe Sandler on loan.

Nasri joined City from Arsenal in 2011 and went on to win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

