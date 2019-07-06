Netherlands Women want to spring a surprise on USA, says head coach Sarina Wiegman

The Netherlands will attempt to spring a surprise on USA in Sunday's Women's World Cup final, says head coach Sarina Wiegman.

The Dutch take on the defending champions in Sunday's final in Lyon and will go into the match as massive underdogs as they bid to deny USA back-to-back World Cup titles.

Wiegman says the reigning European champions are planning to try something different to expose weaknesses in Jill Ellis' side.

"We want to surprise the United States," she said.

"They have a very strong team, loads of qualities and skills but they have struggled as well.

"They've had some luck as well which is needed when you want to get to the finals during a World Cup. We'll have a hard time but we will definitely have opportunities to get to them and to make that goal.

"We always prepare in the same way. We always prepare for the next match. We have our own playing style and then we have the opponent.

"We have to be aware of the strength and weaknesses of the opponent and that's how we play the game.

"The expectations are different now. They are the favourite and we are the underdog and we are fine with that."

The Netherlands will play in their second consecutive major international final on Sunday

Wiegman also said the perceived arrogance of the USA Women's team is just a sign of their confidence and status as the best team in the world.

"I just think that America has a lot of confidence and I think that's OK because they have a very good status," she added.

"They've won many tournaments and they're at the top level all the time. It's also part of the culture I think. That's just the way it is."