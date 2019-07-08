Select your Ultimate XI team to win £100,000 with Sky Sports Fantasy Football

You could have all three of these players and more with your unlimited Ultimate XI budget

Sky Sports Fantasy Football brings you 'Ultimate XI' - a one-off opportunity to land the £100,000 jackpot prize for picking the correct 11 players.

How to play Ultimate XI

A £100,000 jackpot. A brand new game lying within Sky Sports Fantasy Football. One chance to win and one chance only, but what exactly is Ultimate XI?

All you need to do is select who you feel will be the game week's highest-scoring players in a 3-4-3 formation.

This will consist of the players from each position who have accrued the most points in game week one, using the scoring system from Sky Sports Fantasy Football to power this.

Welcome to Sky Sports Fantasy Football Ultimate XI

If particular players have registered the same amount of points, they will be separated according to these filters:

GK

Clean sheet, Saves made (most), Goals conceded (fewest), Penalties saved (most). % picked (lowest).

DEF/MID/STR

Goals (most), Assists (most), Shots (most), Passes (most), Tackles won (most), Clean sheet, % picked (lowest).

When picking your Ultimate XI, you usually have a £100m budget to work alongside, making it hard to include all of your potential match-winners and point-pullers, leaving you with a headache and a side which you could change over and over until the start of the campaign.

Ultimate XI removes any chance of this as you can pick your 11 players solely on who YOU want to include in YOUR side, with no budget restriction at all.

If you wanted a full Manchester City or Liverpool team you could have it. If you wanted a front three of Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang you could have it.

Ultimate XI makes the impossible, possible.

Last but certainly not least, the important part - if you match all 11 players correctly, you win the £100,000 jackpot prize. It is as simple as that, no little no less.

This game lies within the Sky Sports Fantasy Football product and is free to play, so why would you miss out on a pop at winning the £100,000 that is up for grabs?

Key outtakes from Sky Sports Fantasy Football Ultimate XI:

Select who you think will be the game week's highest scoring 11 players in a 3-4-3 formation.

No budget restrictions.

Match all 11 players correctly to win the £100,000 jackpot!

Create your 2019/20 Sky Sports Fantasy Football team here