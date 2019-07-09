Daniel Sturridge makes emotional plea for missing dog

Daniel Sturridge has been training in Los Angeles after he was released by Liverpool in June

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has made an emotional plea for the return of his dog after his Los Angeles home was broken into on Monday night.

Sturridge was released by the Reds after his contract expired in June and has spent the last couple of weeks in LA working on his fitness as he bids to find a new club.

The striker, who has been capped by England 26 times, took to Instagram to reveal he was burgled and that his pet dog Luccida has gone missing.

"How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody's dog? Are you crazy?" Sturridge said.

"I want to know why they took my dog. I want to know why they've taken bags from upstairs.

"Someone find my dog please. Like I said before, I will pay anything. It's not about the money, I just want my dog."

The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Liverpool last season, but he faces an uncertain future after the club decided against offering him a fresh deal.

Sturridge scored 50 goals in 116 league appearances for the Reds and he will be hoping that another Premier League team is interested in his signature.