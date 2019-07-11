European Paper Talk: Liverpool monitoring Philippe Coutinho

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Spain

Liverpool continue to monitor Philippe Coutinho's situation at Barcelona. The Brazilian would favour a return to the Premier League if he is to leave the Camp Nou this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are resigned to paying Antoine Griezmann's £107m buyout clause. The La Liga champions had hoped to structure a deal with Atletico Madrid which would have seen payments staggered, but Atleti turned down the approach. (Marca)

Tottenham are leading Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb. The 21-year-old helped Spain win the European U21 Championships this summer and has also been linked with Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen. (AS)

Atletico will move for PSG full-back Thomas Meunier if they are unable to sign Nelson Semedo from Barcelona. Semedo remains Atleti's first choice but Griezmann's expected move to the Camp Nou has caused tension between the two clubs. (AS)

Italy

Manchester United have not made a formal offer for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but have informed Lazio they would be willing to pay around £75m for the midfielder, who could be signed as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (Sky Italia)

Inter have submitted an offer for Manchester United Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A side want to take the Belgian on two-year loan during which they would pay close to £40m before the deal was made permanent in 2021 for a further £25m. (Sky Italia)

West Ham are interested in signing Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met by the Argentine, who disappointed at Chelsea during the second half of last season. (Sky Italia)

Inter are set to complete a deal for Nicolo Barella worth around £45m. The Cagliari midfielder turned down approaches from Napoli, Milan and Roma and his transfer could be announced on Thursday. (Sky Italia)

Representatives from Roma will travel to London this week to discuss a potential move for Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld. The Serie A side would be willing to include Patrik Schick, who Spurs have previously shown interest in. (Il Tempo)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says a deal for James Rodriguez has been held up by Real Madrid's demands. "The stumbling block is represented by Real Madrid, who have in our view exaggerated expectations. But James wants to join Napoli." (Corriere dello Sport)

Valencia forward Rodrigo has rejected a move to Napoli as he wants to remain in Spain. The 28-year-old has previously been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, although neither club are likely to pursue the Spain international this summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

Highly-rated Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski will turn down offers from Premier League sides Bournemouth and Southampton if he is offered an improved contract by La Viola. (Fiorentina News)

Germany

West Ham have turned to Higuain after Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastian Haller turned down a £36m move to the London Stadium. The 25-year-old will only leave the Bundesliga side for a club in the Champions League. (Bild)

Wolves are the latest Premier League side to show interest in Hoffenheim's Brazilian striker Joelinton, who has been compared to Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. (Kicker)

RB Leipzig have yet to receive an offer for Timo Werner. Bayern Munich are interested in the forward but are prepared to wait until the summer of 2020 to sign him when his contract expires. (Kicker)

France

PSG star Neymar does not intend to force through a switch to Barcelona this summer but is confident a deal will be struck which will take the Brazilian, who hasn't yet returned for pre-season training, back to the Nou Camp. (RMC)

Celtic have approached Rennes over a potential deal for midfielder James Lea Siliki. The Ligue 1 side have already rejected a £7m offer from Porto. (RMC)

Holland

Matthijs de Ligt is set to complete his move to Juventus within the next 48 hours after Juventus agreed a fee with Ajax of around £70m for the 19-year-old centre-back. (De Telegraaf)