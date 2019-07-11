FIFA doubles minimum bans for those guilty of racist abuse

FIFA have made changes to their disciplinary code

FIFA has toughened its stance on discrimination by doubling the minimum ban for players or officials found guilty of racist abuse to 10 matches.

World football's governing body will also invite victims of racist abuse to make victim statements at disciplinary hearings.

Furthermore, FIFA have changed the language in their disciplinary code to include abusing someone because of their sexual orientation as a discrimination issue.

The changes have come after FIFA redrafted their disciplinary code after working with discrimination monitoring group Fare, with the alterations to come into effect next week.

Previously, individuals found guilty of racist abuse would be banned for a minimum of five matches, but that has now been raised to 10.

FIFA, which is led by Gianni Infantino, are taking a tougher stance on discrimination

In addition, FIFA have strengthened the sanctions for clubs and nations whose fans are found guilty of racist abuse during games.

A first offence will now see an enforced partial stadium closure and a fine of at least 20,000 Swiss francs.

A FIFA statement said: "Topics like racism and discrimination have been updated, putting FIFA at the forefront of the fight against this appalling attack on the fundamental human rights of individuals.

"FIFA will not let down victims of racist abuse."

As well as tackling discrimination, FIFA say they want to make judicial hearings more transparent, offer free legal counsel and impose transfer bans on clubs who default on debts to players, coaches or other clubs.