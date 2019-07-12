European Paper Talk: Bayern Munich remain hopeful on Leroy Sane deal

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Germany

Bayern Munich still believe they can strike a deal with Manchester City for Leroy Sane. The Premier League champions could turn to Brazilian star Everton if the German winger returns to the Bundesliga. (Sport Bild)

Milan and Benfica are interested in Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo, who impressed for Croatia at the European U21 Championships. Wolfsburg would look to sign Maximilian Philipp from Borussia Dortmund as a replacement. (Bild)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who was wanted by Arsenal in January, is expected to complete a move to RB Leipzig in the coming days. (Bild)

Spain

Real Madrid want to give Eden Hazard the No 7 shirt following his move from Chelsea, but first they must sell Mariano Díaz, who took on the number after it was vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. (AS)

However, Mariano is set to snub interest from more than ten European clubs - including Arsenal and Tottenham - and remain at the Bernabeu next season. (AS)

Real Betis will move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir if Giovani Lo Celso leaves the club this summer. The Argentine midfielder is wanted by Spurs but they have not been willing to meet the La Liga side's £60m asking price. (Marca)

Clement Lenglet is the latest player Barcelona would be willing to offer Paris Saint-Germain as part of a deal for Neymar. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have also been discussed as potential makeweights. (Sport)

Italy

Inter will move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic if they are unable to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. (Sky Italia)

Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa wants to join Juventus this summer but the club's new owner, Rocco Commisso, has said he will not sell the 21-year-old even if a bid of £90m was made. (Sky Italia)

Juventus hope to raise over £150m in player sales this summer with the club prepared to cash in on Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khediera, Mattia Perin, Mario Mandzukic, Blaise Matuidi, Marko Pjaca and Moise Kean. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid on Friday after the La Liga champions finally triggered the French star's £107m buyout clause. (RMC)

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a £27m offer to Everton for Idrissa Gueye. The Ligue 1 side pursued the Senegal international in January, but the Toffees were unwilling to sell. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Sandro Tonali, who has been dubbed 'the new Pirlo' in his native Italy. The Brescia midfielder is wanted by a number of European sides and could cost around £25m. (RMC)

Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano has admitted Nabil Fekir could leave the club this summer. "It's up to him to think about it, to make a decision with his family," the Brazilian explained. "But the possibility that he leaves is a reality." (RMC)

