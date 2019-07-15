Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Goalkeepers to consider

Alisson was the top goalkeeper in Fantasy Football last season

With the 2019/20 season fast approaching, we look at some of the goalkeepers to consider in Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

Top five in 2018/19

Alisson: 226 points

226 points Ederson: 216 points

216 points Jordan Pickford: 181 points

181 points Hugo Lloris: 177 points

177 points Kepa Arrizabalaga: 169 points

Alisson and Ederson proved last term that you often do indeed get what you pay for. The Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeepers' respective points-per-million tallies stood at 30.96 and 27.34, earning them top spots in 2018/19.

While you will need to strike a balance with your £100m budget, a good goalkeeper can act as the spine of your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team alongside your centre-backs.

Ones to watch

Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester (11th: 2018/19)

First four:

Wolves (H)

Chelsea (A)

Sheffield United (A)

Bournemouth (H)

Kasper Schmeichel is one to watch for points scoring

Schmeichel reached double figures for clean sheets last season and was an ever-present for Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers taking charge at the latter stages of the campaign. Despite what may seem a tough first away game, the Dane kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge in 2018/19 and may well fancy his chances of doing so again with Chelsea's transfer embargo and the departure of Eden Hazard.

Leicester seemed rejuvenated after Rodgers took over and could be one of the few teams to challenge the 'big six' for one of those desired spots. But Schmeichel will need a sturdy defence in front of him; will Harry Maguire still be there?

Lewis Dunk is 8/13 with Sky Bet to go to Leicester and could be a potential replacement if Maguire is to depart to Manchester United. Regardless, Rodgers will have a plan and Schmeichel should expect a strong back four come the start of the campaign.

Rui Patricio - Wolves (8th: 2018/19)

First four:

Leicester (A)

Man Utd (H)

Burnley (H)

Everton (A)

Rui Patricio could be an option for your side

Patricio enjoyed a solid debut season in the Premier League and could take his team to new heights if they are to compete for the sixth spot, even with Europa League obligations.

His Sky Sports Fantasy Football tally was not bad either, racking up 21.52 points-per-million, with his price standing at £6.6m throughout 2018/19. He may only have recorded seven clean sheets, but the Portugal international clocked up 142 points, making for an impressive campaign.

Wolves themselves will not fear anyone at Molineux, and certainly not Manchester United, after dispatching them twice and drawing the fixture at Old Trafford. The real point power is with clean sheets, so if Patricio and Wolves can keep more of those this year, Patricio could break into the top five point scorers from this position.

