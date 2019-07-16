Dani Ceballos set to stay at Real Madrid - European Paper Talk

Pre-season continues at pace but that doesn't mean the transfer rumour mill has slowed down.

So we asked our friends a Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Dani Ceballos looks set to remain at the Bernabeu despite interest from AC Milan and Tottenham. The Spaniard's performances at the Under-21 European Championships have convinced Real not to sell. (Marca)

Diego Simeone believes the signing of James Rodriguez would give Atletico Madrid an attack capable of winning La Liga. Atleti are in talks with City rivals Real over a move for the Colombian. (Marca)

Neymar could be on his way back to Barcelona

Barcelona will offer Paris Saint-Germain £35m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele for Neymar. However, the Ligue 1 side want a straight cash deal close to £200m. (AS)

Valencia wonderkid Ferran Torres has revealed he has turned down a move to Real Madrid on three occasions. The 19-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in the past and has a £90m buyout clause in his contract. (AS)

Barcelona are set to rival Liverpool and pursue Real Betis full-back Junior Firpo. The Blaugrana could offer 19-year-old Juan Miranda on loan as part of a deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Manchester United are prepared to offer Lazio £70m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but the Serie A side want closer to £90m for the Serbian midfielder. (Sky Italia)

Ismael Bennacer is set to join AC Milan from Empoli for £15m after Arsenal decided not to activate their buyback clause. The Gunners sold the Algeria international for just £900,000 in 2017 but had the option to resign him if they matched any accepted bid. (Sky Italia)

Could Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be playing in the Premier League next season?

Matthijs de Ligt will undergo a medical on Wednesday and then complete his protracted move from Ajax to Juventus. The Duch international will sign a five-year contract, which will include a buyout clause initially worth £135m. (Sky Italia)

Serie A's most-wanted midfielder, Jordan Veretout, looks set to complete a move to Roma. The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs - including Arsenal, Milan and Napoli - but will seal an £18m move to the Italian capital. (Sky Italia)

Tottenham are prepared to offer Roma cash and either Toby Alderwerield or Moussa Sissoko in an attempt to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, who is valued at around £45m. (Corriere dello Sport)

However, Juventus will ask Zaniolo's agent to stall a move away from Roma as the Turin-based side want to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2020. (Corriere dello Sport)

Gonzalo Higuain is back in Italy after a loan spell at Chelsea

Roma are prepared to make Gonzalo Higuain their captain in an attempt to sign him from Juventus. The Argentine, who endured an underwhelming spell on loan at Chelsea last season, has so far refused to join another Serie A side. (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham will have to pay Andrea Belotti's £90m buyout clause if they want to sign the striker from Torino. The Irons have had an offer worth around £55m rejected by the Italian club. (Tuttosport)

France

Neymar will be fined by PSG for returning late for pre-season training. The Ligue 1 side are also unhappy with the Brazil international publicly stating his favourite football memory was Barcelona's famous Remontada against the Parisians. (Le Parisien)

Sofiane Boufal is set to leave Southampton permanently and join Patrick Vieira's Nice, who are willing to pay close to £10m to sign the winger. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich are not interested in a deal for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukić. The Croatian is likely to leave the Serie A champions and has also been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund. (Various)