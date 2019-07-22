Inter Milan reject Arsenal's Mauro Icardi approach - European Paper Talk

Inter have reportedly rejected Arsenal's approach for forward Mauro Icardi

Italy

Inter have turned down an approach from Arsenal for Mauro Icardi. The Gunners were prepared to swap Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Argentine but the Nerazzurri want a cash deal to help fund their move for Romelu Lukaku (Sport Mediaset)

Milan will move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa after the Serie A side agreed to sell Andre Silva to Monaco. Correa, also linked with Tottenham and Wolves, will cost around £40m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Rossoneri have ended their interest in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and will instead move for Juventus' Merih Demiral, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Roma will turn their attention to Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani and Santos' Lucas Verissimo after the Serie A side were unable to strike a deal with Tottenham for Toby Alderweireld. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus still plan to offload Gonzalo Higuain this summer despite the striker impressing on the club's pre-season tour of the United States. Roma remain interested in the Argentine forward. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Carlo Ancelotti will speak with Mauro Icardi this week to try to convince the Inter striker to move to Napoli. The Argentine is not wanted at San Siro but would favour a switch to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Partenopei are also working on deals for Lille star Nicolas Pepe - who is also on the wishlist of Liverpool and Arsenal - and PSV winger Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid are prepared to rival Tottenham in the race to sign Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo if they are unable to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Corriere della Sera)

Roma, meanwhile, offered have offered the young midfielder to Milan as part of a deal for Suso. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Mauricio Pochettino claims he doesn't know if Tottenham have made an offer for Gareth Bale. "I don't have any information from my chairman, so I don't know if it's us that has made an offer or another club. That is the job of the chairman." (AS)

Real Madrid have rejected six bids for Marco Asensio this summer. The 23-year-old struggled during the 2018/19 season but Los Blancos have no intention of letting the Spain international, who has been linked with Liverpool, leave. (Cadena SER)

Lyon star Nabil Fekir is set to complete a move to Real Betis. The French World Cup winner will cost just £22m as his contract expires next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Burnley attempted to sign Barcelona's Marc Cucurella prior to the 20-year-old completing a season-long loan move to Getafe. The Clarets offered £11m for the left-back but he turned down a move to the Premier League. (Marca)

Germany

Hertha Berlin are interested in a loan move for Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson and will also contact Watford over a deal for Dodi Lukebakio, who starred on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf last season. (Kicker)

Joelinton is expected to complete his move to Newcastle in the next 48 hours. The Magpies will pay around £35m for the Hoffenheim forward. (Kicker)

Mario Gotze has revealed he is open to a move abroad when his Borussia Dortmund contract comes to an end next summer. "It's logical foreign countries play a role. As a footballer, you have the privilege of working in almost every country in the world." (Kicker)

France

Newcastle have re-entered the race to sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin after the Ligue 1 side dropped their asking price to £23m. Watford have also been linked with the French winger, who has been likened to Wilfried Zaha. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has agreed to join Rennes. The French defender wants to quit the Gunners on a free transfer but the Premier League side want to receive a fee for the 33-year-old. (RMC)