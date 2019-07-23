Inter Milan end interest in Man Utd's Romelu Lukaku - European Paper Talk

Inter have reportedly ended their interest in Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku

Italy

AC Milan have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa. The Serie A side will pay an initial £35m for the Argentine with a further £10m due in add-ons. (Sky Italia)

The Rossoneri are also set to complete a deal for former Arsenal midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The Algerian will undergo a medical ahead of signing from Empoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter have reignited their interest in Edin Dzeko with the club not willing to match Manchester United's £75m valuation of Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri are also interested in Lille's Rafael Leao, who Everton have made an offer for. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter will look to offload Mauro Icardi, Radja Nainggolan, Ivan Perisic and Matteo Politano with the quartet not wanted by Antonio Conte. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Monaco continue to pursue Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The 32-year-old is also wanted by Everton, Manchester United and Everton and will cost around £20m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Icardi will hold talks with Napoli as a move to Juventus is dependent on whether Gonzalo Higuain moves on. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Paul Pogba's move from Manchester United to Real Madrid hinges on whether the Spanish club sell Bale. Los Blancos need the Welshman's £300,000-a-week contract off their books in order to offer the French midfielder a similar deal. (AS)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is set to travel to London today to undergo a medical and complete a season-long loan move to Arsenal. The Gunners will not have the option to buy the Spaniard, however. (AS)

Atletico Madrid will focus their efforts on signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid rather than Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen. Napoli are also interested in the Colombian but he would prefer to remain in Madrid. (Marca)

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is set to complete a £14m move to Valencia in the coming days. (Mundo Deportivo)

Germany

Ademola Lookman is set to undergo a medical at RB Leipzig this week ahead of completing an £18m move from Everton. (Sky Germany)

Bayern Munich have no intention of selling left-back David Alaba this summer amid interest from Barcelona. The LaLiga champions wanted the Austria international as an alternative to Jordi Alba but could now move for Junior Firpo or Jerome Roussillon. (Sport Bild)

Eintracht Frankfurt want to re-sign Kevin-Prince Boateng this summer. The Ghanian international spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona but they did not trigger their option to buy and he returned to Serie A side Sassuolo. (Kicker)

France

Kylian Mbappe is not willing to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a new contract. The French star's current deal expires in 2022 and the forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. (Le Parisien)