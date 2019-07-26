Transfer Talk: What PSG want for Neymar

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Tom White is alongside Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth, and they are joined in the studio by French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Neymar is at the top of the agenda - and Jonathan explains which Barcelona players Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to take in a player-plus-cash deal to let the Brazil international leave this summer.

We also take a look at the potential new arrivals at the Parc des Princes, with Idrissa Gueye, Danny Rose and Raphael Guerreiro all discussed. Plus, Jonathan gives us the lowdown on why Nabil Fekir has left Lyon for Real Betis.

Arsenal's business is assessed after they secured deals for William Saliba and Dani Ceballos this week and continue in their pursuit to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace and Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

What does Everton's £60m bid for Zaha mean for Arsenal and Crystal Palace? We take a look at where the winger is likely to end up.

Manchester United are still yet to meet Leicester's valuation for Harry Maguire and it is understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to get a deal done ASAP.

The futures of reported United targets Nicolas Pepe and Bruno Fernandes are discussed as well.

Finally, we end the show with a round-up of the all the other major deals including Tottenham potentially signing Paul Dybala and Bayern Munich's public pursuit of Leroy Sane.

