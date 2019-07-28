Manchester United agree Bruno Fernandes fee with Sporting Lisbon - European Paper Talk

Manchester United have agreed a fee of close to £70m for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to Sport

With the 2019/20 season inching ever closer, clubs across Europe will be working hard to secure signings and offload unwanted players.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Manchester United have agreed a fee of close to £70m for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes and the Portugal international's move to Old Trafford could be confirmed in the next 48 hours. (Sport)

Paul Pogba would be a good signing for Real Madrid, according to his older brother Mathias. "He can help any team, so if he plays for Madrid he will help Madrid," he said. "I want the best for my brother and if he thinks Real Madrid is the best team for him, he will come." (AS)

Real Madrid believe they can wait until the end of the European transfer window - September 2 - to sign Pogba if Manchester United have completed deals for Fernandes and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (AS)

Free agent Dani Alves would like to return to Barcelona this summer alongside Neymar, if the La Liga champions can sign the forward from Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Inter Milan will make another attempt to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma if they miss out on Romelu Lukaku and have also contacted the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani over a move to San Siro. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will make a last-ditch attempt to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe despite Arsenal having agreed a deal for the Ivorian. (Corriere dello Sport)

If Napoli fail in their efforts to lure Pepe away from the Gunners they will launch a move for PSV winger Hirving Lozano. (Tuttosport)

Wolves could still rival Marseille and Southampton for Milan forward Andre Silva despite having agreed a deal for his fellow Rossoneri forward Patrick Cutrone. (Tuttosport)

Brighton are interested in Inter midfielder Joao Mario and could pay close to £25m to sign the Portuguese international. (Sport Italia)

France

Arsenal approached Marseille regarding a potential move for Florian Thauvin but moved on to other priorities, namely Nicolas Pepe. (La Provence)

Newcastle have made a £7m offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki, who is keen on a switch to the Premier League side. (L'Equipe)

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery, who earlier in the summer was linked with Sheffield United, has turned down an approach from Monaco and could be set for a move to Saudi Arabia. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Benfica hope Ruben Dias, who has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Wolves, will sign a new contract which will raise his buyout clause from £60m to £80m. (Record)

Germany

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for the second time in his career and join La Liga side Celta Vigo. (Bild)

