Super 6 £2m Countdown: Final chance to play

Super 6 launches on Saturday. Don't miss your chance to have a pop at the £2m jackpot!

Last Updated: 29/07/19 11:17am

Play Super 6 for a chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot
Play Super 6 for a chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot

Jeff Stelling has had a rethink. Super 6 will give away £2m if someone can win the first round of the season - but on one condition.

You read right.

Super 6 will have a £2m jackpot for the first round of the season - but if, and only if, Super 6 reaches two million entries for the opening gameday of the new term.

Make sure you enter to boost the Super 6 entry totaliser!
Make sure you enter to boost the Super 6 entry totaliser!

Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your work colleagues and spread the word.

Just think of the things you could do with £2m...

It is free to play so do not miss out on a free hit at the largest Super 6 jackpot to date - subject to entries!

Super 6 round one - Saturday, August 3, 2019

  • Barnsley v Fulham
  • Brentford v Birmingham
  • Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
  • Stoke v QPR
  • Swansea v Hull
  • Wigan v Cardiff

It is time to do your research and spread the word, as Super 6 returns for another campaign of excitement and entertainment. The stakes have got higher....

Enter Super 6 NOW!

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is Back

FREE TO PLAY: £2m jackpot if £2m Players Enter

