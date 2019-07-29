Super 6 £2m Countdown: Final chance to play
Super 6 launches on Saturday. Don't miss your chance to have a pop at the £2m jackpot!
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 29/07/19 11:17am
Jeff Stelling has had a rethink. Super 6 will give away £2m if someone can win the first round of the season - but on one condition.
You read right.
Super 6 will have a £2m jackpot for the first round of the season - but if, and only if, Super 6 reaches two million entries for the opening gameday of the new term.
Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your work colleagues and spread the word.
Just think of the things you could do with £2m...
It is free to play so do not miss out on a free hit at the largest Super 6 jackpot to date - subject to entries!
Super 6 round one - Saturday, August 3, 2019
- Barnsley v Fulham
- Brentford v Birmingham
- Reading v Sheffield Wednesday
- Stoke v QPR
- Swansea v Hull
- Wigan v Cardiff
It is time to do your research and spread the word, as Super 6 returns for another campaign of excitement and entertainment. The stakes have got higher....