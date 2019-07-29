Manchester United to target Moussa Dembele: European Paper Talk

Moussa Dembele is reportedly being targeted by Manchester United

With the 2019/20 season inching ever closer, clubs across Europe will be working hard to secure signings and offload unwanted players.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Manchester United are prepared to make a move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele after the striker scored an impressive double against Arsenal in pre-season. The former Celtic forward would cost in excess of £40m. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal will complete the signing of Lille winger Nicolas Pepe within the next two days if Paris Saint-Germain do not make a last-minute attempt to hijack the deal for the Ivory Coast international. (La Voix Du Nord)

Newcastle United have agreed a £10m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for full-back Stanley N'Soki. The Ligue 1 champions will also be given 20 per cent of any future transfer fee the Magpies receive for the 20-year-old. (RMC)

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder has turned down an £11m-a-year contract from Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan, who were ready to pay the French forward's £35m buyout clause. (L'Equipe)

Valencia are weighing up a move for Marseille winger Florian Thauvin - who has also been linked with Arsenal - in an attempt to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League. (La Provence)

Spain

Malcom continues to attract transfer speculation

Manchester City are prepared to pay the buyout clause of Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal if Leroy Sane leaves the Etihad this summer. The 22-year-old, who has been likened to Antoine Griezmann, would cost £67m. (AS)

Arsenal, Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are all interested in Barcelona winger Malcom. The La Liga champions want a fee close to £45m for the Brazilian, which the Toffees and BVB have come close to matching. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City have contacted Barcelona over a potential deal for right-back Nelson Semedo. However, the Catalan side will not sell the Portugal international for anything less than his £90m buyout clause. (Sport)

Ernesto Valverde wants Barcelona to accelerate their pursuit of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo, who has been linked with Liverpool, and expects another attacker - potentially Neymar - to be signed if Malcom leaves. (Sport)

Gareth Bale's move to China was stopped at the last minute

Gareth Bale will remain at Real Madrid if he does not receive a second offer from the Chinese Super League or from a Premier League side. The winger was set to join Jiangsu Suning only for the move to be blocked by Los Blancos president Florentino Perez. (Marca)

James Rodriguez's future at the Bernabeu is also far from clear with Real Madrid unwilling to sell the Colombian to rivals Atletico or loan him out to Napoli. (Marca)

Eden Hazard could take up the No 7 shirt at Real Madrid with current incumbent Mariano Diaz close to an £18m move to Monaco. (Marca)

Italy

Paulo Dybala is not interested in a move to Tottenham or Manchester United and will instead remain at Juventus and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could go head to head over a move for Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi. Juventus are willing to sell the 32-year-old for around £25m (Corriere di Torino).

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, who was spotted Emirates Cup clash between the Gunners and Lyon on Sunday. The Gunners would face competition from Wolves, however. (Tuttosport)

Roma have held secret talks with Gonzalo Higuain's agent and brother, Nicolas, over a loan move to the Stadio Olimpico from Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to let Mario Gotze leave on a free transfer next summer rather than renew his contract on his existing salary. (Kicker)

