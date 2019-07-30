Super 6 £2m jackpot: Opening-day tips and clues
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 31/07/19 12:52pm
The Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 season is about to kick off and so is the Super 6 campaign, with a £2m jackpot up for grabs if two million players enter.
The Sky Games team take a look at opening day themes from six of the 12 teams involved in Saturday's Super 6 round, to help your predictions ahead of the big day.
Barnsley vs Fulham
Barnsley's opening day record
2018/19: 4-0 (W) vs Oxford
2017/18: 1-3 (L) vs Bristol City
2016/17: 2-4 (L) vs Ipswich
2015/16: 1-3 (L) vs Chesterfield
2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Crawley
2013/14: 0-4 (L) vs Wigan
Fulham's opening day record
2018/19: 0-2 (L) vs Crystal Palace
2017/18: 1-1 (D) vs Norwich
2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Newcastle
2015/16: 1-1 (D) vs Cardiff
2014/15: 1-2 (L) vs Ipswich
2013/14: 1-0 (W) vs Sunderland
Summary
Barnsley had endured a miserable opening day, until they thumped Oxford at the start of last season - a campaign that eventually, which resulted in promotion to the Sky Bet Championship for this coming term. Fulham have been a bit hit-and-miss on the opening day and started off their Premier League season of 2018/19 with a loss to fellow Londoners Crystal Palace, which set Fulham on their way to a pretty miserable season, ending by relegation.
Suggested scoreline: Barnsley 1-2 Fulham (17/2 with Sky Bet)
Brentford vs Birmingham
Brentford's opening day record
2018/19: 5-1 (W) vs Rotherham
2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Sheffield United
2016/17: 1-2 (L) vs Huddersfield
2015/16: 2-2 (D) vs Ipswich
2014/15: 1-1 (D) vs Charlton
2013/14: 1-1 (D) vs Port Vale
Birmingham's opening day record
2018/19: 2-2 (D) vs Norwich
2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Ipswich
2016/17: 0-0 (D) vs Cardiff
2015/16: 2-1 (W) vs Reading
2014/15: 0-2 (L) vs Middlesbrough
2013/14: 0-1 (L) vs Watford
Summary
Brentford started their 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship campaign in emphatic fashion, Neal Maupay scoring twice, while Bimingham drew with eventual league winners Norwich. Both sides have had mixed recent results on the opening day, which could suggest backing a share in the spoils.
Suggested scoreline: Brentford 1-1 Birmingham (6/1 with Sky Bet)
Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday
Reading's opening day record
2018/19: 1-2 (L) vs Derby
2017/18: 0-2 (L) vs QPR
2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Preston
2015/16: 1-2 (L) vs Birmingham
2014/15: 2-2 (D) vs Wigan
2013/14: 2-1 (W) vs Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday's opening day record
2018/19: 2-3 (L) vs Wigan
2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Preston
2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Aston Villa
2015/16: 2-0 (W) vs Bristol City
2014/15: 1-0 (W) vs Brighton
2013/14: 1-2 (L) vs QPR
Summary
Reading have lost their last two opening day fixtures - although they were more than matching Derby in Frank Lampard's first game in management until Tom Lawrence headed home in the 94th minute. Sheffield Wednesday have also lost their last two openers and must hope Lee Bullen can motivate them following the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle.
Suggested scoreline: Reading 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Stoke vs QPR
Stoke's opening day record
2018/19: 1-3 (L) vs Leeds
2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Everton
2016/17: 1-1 (D) vs Middlesbrough
2015/16: 0-1 (L) vs Liverpool
2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Aston Villa
2013/14: 0-1 (L) vs Liverpool
QPR's opening day record
2018/19: 0-1 (L) vs Preston
2017/18: 2-0 (W) vs Reading
2016/17: 3-0 (W) vs Leeds
2015/16: 0-2 (L) vs Charlton
2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Hull
2013/14: 2-1 (W) vs Sheffield Wednesday
Summary
Stoke have not won in their last six opening day fixtures, although five of those were when they were in the Premier League. They endured a resounding defeat on their return to the Sky Bet Championship last year as they lost 3-1 to Leeds. QPR are more of a mixed bag on the opening weekend, having recorded previous wins against Leeds and Reading, but coming unstuck against Preston last year.
Suggested scoreline: Stoke 3-1 QPR (14/1 with Sky Bet)
Swansea vs Hull
Swansea's opening day record
2018/19: 2-1 (W) vs Sheffield United
2017/18: 0-0 (D) vs Southampton
2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Burnley
2015/16: 2-2 (D) vs Chelsea
2014/15: 2-1 (W) vs Manchester United
2013/14: 1-4 (L) vs Manchester United
Hull's opening day record
2018/19: 1-3 (L) vs Aston Villa
2017/18: 1-1 (D) vs Aston Villa
2016/17: 2-1 (W) vs Leicester
2015/16: 2-0 (W) vs Huddersfield
2014/15: 1-0 (W) vs QPR
2013/14: 0-2 (L) vs Chelsea
Summary
Swansea have not tasted defeat in their last five matches on the opening day, with two of those involving Manchester United and Chelsea. Will they come out of the traps against Hull, losing a couple of their main men in the summer? Hull will be happy that they do not have to face Aston Villa again in their first league game. Prior to that, they had recorded three successive wins, only conceding one goal in that time.
Suggested scoreline: Swansea 1-2 Hull (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Wigan vs Cardiff
Wigan's opening day record
2018/19: 3-2 (W) vs Sheffield Wednesday
2017/18: 1-0 (W) vs MK Dons
2016/17: 1-2 (L) vs Bristol City
2015/16: 0-2 (L) vs Coventry
2014/15: 2-2 (D) vs Reading
2013/14: 4-0 (W) vs Barnsley
Cardiff's opening day record
2018/19: 0-2 (L) vs Bournemouth
2017/18: 1-0 (W) vs Burton Albion
2016/17: 0-0 (D) vs Birmingham
2015/16: 1-1 (D) vs Fulham
2014/15: 1-1 (D) vs Blackburn
2013/14: 0-2 (L) vs West Ham
Summary
Wigan enjoyed a winning return to the Sky Bet Championship as they edged Sheffield Wednesday in a five-goal thriller, beating MK Dons the year before that. But Cardiff have lost only two of their last six opening fixtures, and those two were when they were playing Premier League football. With Neil Warnock's men looking for a quick start as they target promotion at the first time of asking, an away win looks likelier.
Suggested scoreline: Wigan 0-1 Cardiff (7/1 with Sky Bet)