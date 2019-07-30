Super 6 £2m jackpot: Opening-day tips and clues

Play Super 6 for a chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot!

The Sky Bet Championship 2019/20 season is about to kick off and so is the Super 6 campaign, with a £2m jackpot up for grabs if two million players enter.

The Sky Games team take a look at opening day themes from six of the 12 teams involved in Saturday's Super 6 round, to help your predictions ahead of the big day.

Barnsley vs Fulham

Barnsley's opening day record

2018/19: 4-0 (W) vs Oxford

2017/18: 1-3 (L) vs Bristol City

2016/17: 2-4 (L) vs Ipswich

2015/16: 1-3 (L) vs Chesterfield

2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Crawley

2013/14: 0-4 (L) vs Wigan

Fulham's opening day record

2018/19: 0-2 (L) vs Crystal Palace

2017/18: 1-1 (D) vs Norwich

2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Newcastle

2015/16: 1-1 (D) vs Cardiff

2014/15: 1-2 (L) vs Ipswich

2013/14: 1-0 (W) vs Sunderland

Summary

Barnsley had endured a miserable opening day, until they thumped Oxford at the start of last season - a campaign that eventually, which resulted in promotion to the Sky Bet Championship for this coming term. Fulham have been a bit hit-and-miss on the opening day and started off their Premier League season of 2018/19 with a loss to fellow Londoners Crystal Palace, which set Fulham on their way to a pretty miserable season, ending by relegation.

Suggested scoreline: Barnsley 1-2 Fulham (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham rake on newcomers Barnsley

Brentford vs Birmingham

Brentford's opening day record

2018/19: 5-1 (W) vs Rotherham

2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Sheffield United

2016/17: 1-2 (L) vs Huddersfield

2015/16: 2-2 (D) vs Ipswich

2014/15: 1-1 (D) vs Charlton

2013/14: 1-1 (D) vs Port Vale

Birmingham's opening day record

2018/19: 2-2 (D) vs Norwich

2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Ipswich

2016/17: 0-0 (D) vs Cardiff

2015/16: 2-1 (W) vs Reading

2014/15: 0-2 (L) vs Middlesbrough

2013/14: 0-1 (L) vs Watford

Summary

Brentford started their 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship campaign in emphatic fashion, Neal Maupay scoring twice, while Bimingham drew with eventual league winners Norwich. Both sides have had mixed recent results on the opening day, which could suggest backing a share in the spoils.

Suggested scoreline: Brentford 1-1 Birmingham (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6 is offering a £2m jackpot if two million players enter

Reading vs Sheffield Wednesday

Reading's opening day record

2018/19: 1-2 (L) vs Derby

2017/18: 0-2 (L) vs QPR

2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Preston

2015/16: 1-2 (L) vs Birmingham

2014/15: 2-2 (D) vs Wigan

2013/14: 2-1 (W) vs Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday's opening day record

2018/19: 2-3 (L) vs Wigan

2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Preston

2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Aston Villa

2015/16: 2-0 (W) vs Bristol City

2014/15: 1-0 (W) vs Brighton

2013/14: 1-2 (L) vs QPR

Summary

Reading have lost their last two opening day fixtures - although they were more than matching Derby in Frank Lampard's first game in management until Tom Lawrence headed home in the 94th minute. Sheffield Wednesday have also lost their last two openers and must hope Lee Bullen can motivate them following the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle.

Suggested scoreline: Reading 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Fernando Forestieri and Sheffield Wednesday face Reading on the opening weekend

Stoke vs QPR

Stoke's opening day record

2018/19: 1-3 (L) vs Leeds

2017/18: 0-1 (L) vs Everton

2016/17: 1-1 (D) vs Middlesbrough

2015/16: 0-1 (L) vs Liverpool

2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Aston Villa

2013/14: 0-1 (L) vs Liverpool

QPR's opening day record

2018/19: 0-1 (L) vs Preston

2017/18: 2-0 (W) vs Reading

2016/17: 3-0 (W) vs Leeds

2015/16: 0-2 (L) vs Charlton

2014/15: 0-1 (L) vs Hull

2013/14: 2-1 (W) vs Sheffield Wednesday

Summary

Stoke have not won in their last six opening day fixtures, although five of those were when they were in the Premier League. They endured a resounding defeat on their return to the Sky Bet Championship last year as they lost 3-1 to Leeds. QPR are more of a mixed bag on the opening weekend, having recorded previous wins against Leeds and Reading, but coming unstuck against Preston last year.

Suggested scoreline: Stoke 3-1 QPR (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Nathan Jones' side start at home to QPR

Swansea vs Hull

Swansea's opening day record

2018/19: 2-1 (W) vs Sheffield United

2017/18: 0-0 (D) vs Southampton

2016/17: 1-0 (W) vs Burnley

2015/16: 2-2 (D) vs Chelsea

2014/15: 2-1 (W) vs Manchester United

2013/14: 1-4 (L) vs Manchester United

Hull's opening day record

2018/19: 1-3 (L) vs Aston Villa

2017/18: 1-1 (D) vs Aston Villa

2016/17: 2-1 (W) vs Leicester

2015/16: 2-0 (W) vs Huddersfield

2014/15: 1-0 (W) vs QPR

2013/14: 0-2 (L) vs Chelsea

Summary

Swansea have not tasted defeat in their last five matches on the opening day, with two of those involving Manchester United and Chelsea. Will they come out of the traps against Hull, losing a couple of their main men in the summer? Hull will be happy that they do not have to face Aston Villa again in their first league game. Prior to that, they had recorded three successive wins, only conceding one goal in that time.

Suggested scoreline: Swansea 1-2 Hull (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Cardiff

Wigan's opening day record

2018/19: 3-2 (W) vs Sheffield Wednesday

2017/18: 1-0 (W) vs MK Dons

2016/17: 1-2 (L) vs Bristol City

2015/16: 0-2 (L) vs Coventry

2014/15: 2-2 (D) vs Reading

2013/14: 4-0 (W) vs Barnsley

Cardiff's opening day record

2018/19: 0-2 (L) vs Bournemouth

2017/18: 1-0 (W) vs Burton Albion

2016/17: 0-0 (D) vs Birmingham

2015/16: 1-1 (D) vs Fulham

2014/15: 1-1 (D) vs Blackburn

2013/14: 0-2 (L) vs West Ham

Summary

Wigan enjoyed a winning return to the Sky Bet Championship as they edged Sheffield Wednesday in a five-goal thriller, beating MK Dons the year before that. But Cardiff have lost only two of their last six opening fixtures, and those two were when they were playing Premier League football. With Neil Warnock's men looking for a quick start as they target promotion at the first time of asking, an away win looks likelier.

Suggested scoreline: Wigan 0-1 Cardiff (7/1 with Sky Bet)