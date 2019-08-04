Manchester City defender Danilo to take pay cut in Juventus deal: European Paper Talk

Danilo could be set for a move away from Man City

The transfer deadline for Premier League clubs is fast approaching, while there are still several weeks for European clubs to strengthen their squads for the 2019/20 campaign.

A host of huge names are still itching for a move so we have asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour European media outlets to bring you the latest news from the continent.

Italy

Manchester City defender Danilo is willing to take a pay cut to join Juventus as part of a cash-plus-player deal for the Serie A champions' full-back Joao Cancelo. (TuttoSport)

Juve director Fabio Paratici has flown to London this weekend in the hope of completing the switch and also the potential signing of Romelu Lukaku. (Several)

Lukaku's arrival at Juve is dependant on Paulo Dybala going the other way. The Argentine star is reluctant to move to Old Trafford but has been told he needs to make a decision by Monday. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter Milan will continue to fight Juve all the way for the signing of Lukaku and have warned striker Mauro Icardi - who they hope to sell to fund the move - that if he refuses to leave the club this summer, they are willing to leave him on the sidelines for the remaining two years of his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku is edging towards a move to Italy

Tottenham have joined Roma and Juventus in the hunt for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj, who has long been itching for a move away from the club. (Il Mattino)

Former Arsenal transfer target Ivan Perisic is wanted by Monaco but the Croatian is said to favour a move to the Premier League, with Spurs also said to be keen in the past. (Tuttosport)

Genoa are looking to sign Brazilian midfielder Thiago Maia from Lille, following swiftly from the arrivals of Lasse Schone and Riccardo Saponara this weekend. (Sky Sports Italia)

Leeds United are said to be in advanced talks over signing Inter Milan Primavera players Facundo Colidio and Ryan Nolan, who is a 20-year-old Irish centre-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Abdoulaye Doucoure has reportedly been subject to a bid from Everton

Watford have reportedly rejected a £32m bid from Everton to sign French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Toffees' manager Marco Silva worked with Doucoure at Vicarage Road and also signed former Hornet forward Richarlison last summer. (RMC)

Championship side Bristol City are on the verge of signing Monaco's highly-rated midfielder Han-Noah Massengo for around €8m plus a 20 per cent sell-on clause. (RMC)

Fellow Championship side Brentford are close to signing their own French youngster in the shape of Bryan Mbeumo. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to cost an initial €4m from Troyes. (L'Equipe)

Eintracht Frankfurt are hopeful of securing the signing of PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who spent last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, after submitting another bid believed to be worth around €10m. (RMC)

Brighton have opened talks with PSG over their 19-year-old right-back Romaric Yapi, who has only seen youth team action for the French champions so far in his career. (RMC)

Spain

Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona

Representatives of Philippe Coutinho have said the former Liverpool star would not be open to a loan move away from Barcelona and if he had to leave - which he doesn't want to do - then it would be via permanent transfer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Betis defender Junior Firpo is set to have a medical with Barcelona today ahead of a €25m (£22.9m) move and could be presented to the fans as early as tonight. (Mundo Deportivo)

It has been claimed Barcelona and PSG have made progress in their negotiations over the return of Neymar to the Camp Nou. (Sport)

One of Spain's leading newspapers has described Real Madrid's hopes of signing Paul Pogba as 'an impossible mission' after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated the midfielder will be remaining with the English club. (Marca)

Germany

Leroy Sane's representatives are said to have agreed a contract with Bayern Munich worth 18 million euros a year but the German champions still need to settle on a fee with Manchester City. (Sky Sports Germany)