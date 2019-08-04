Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Player ratings as champions win Community Shield on penalties

Manchester won the Community Shield with a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool following a 1-1 draw in normal time, but how did the players fare at Wembley? And who was your top performer?

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 5

A rock for the Reds last season but looked short of his best at Wembley. Should have done better with Sterling's goal, which he allowed to creep through his legs. His rustiness was summed up by a shanked kick which he sent rolling across the turf in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Struggled at times up against Raheem Sterling, who got the better of him several times in the first half and continued to cause him problems after the break. Fared better with the ball than without it, spraying some dangerous passes in behind the City defence.

Joe Gomez - 6

Almost cost his side an early goal when he was robbed by Sterling in the early exchanges. Lucky to escape censure for a late challenge on David Silva and, like Trent Alexander-Arnold, struggled to contain Sterling. Improved after moving from centre-back to right-back in second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Set up Liverpool's equaliser with a lovely dinked cross for Matip and also went close to scoring himself, his effort bouncing off the crossbar and onto the goal line following a corner. Not at his imperious best defensively, but still played a crucial role in sending the game to a shootout.

Joel Matip celebrates with Virgil van Dijk after scoring his goal

Andrew Robertson - 7

Fitness levels perhaps not quite at the heights of last season just yet, but fared well overall. Made more tackles than any other player (seven) and produced one of the passes of the match with a gorgeous cross-field ball to Mohamed Salah in the second half.

Jordan Henderson - 6

The skipper struggled to impose himself in central midfield, with Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Rodri dominating proceedings for much of the contest. Replaced by Adam Lallana for the final 11 minutes.

Fabinho - 6

Also struggled to make much of a contribution, failing to make a single tackle or interception at the base of Liverpool's midfield before he was replaced by Naby Keita midway through the second half.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6

Like Henderson and Fabinho, struggled to get a grip on City's midfielders at times. Improved in the second half but his tame spot-kick was saved by Bravo in the shootout.

Divock Origi - 6

Filled in for the absent Sadio Mane but struggled to make much of an impact. Had one deflected shot which was held by Claudio Bravo but otherwise unable to influence the game. Allowed one simple pass to roll under his foot and out for a throw when in a dangerous position in the first half.

Mohamed Salah - 8

His performance had everything except a goal. The Egyptian was a constant menace from Liverpool's right, attempting 10 shots on goal but unable to find a way through. When Claudio Bravo didn't deny him, it was the woodwork, or, right at the death, an acrobatic goal-line clearance from Kyle Walker.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Performed well despite his late return to pre-season training following Brazil's Copa America triumph. Worked hard, linked play effectively and set up a superb chance for Salah in the first half.

SUBS

Joel Matip - 7

Replaced Alexander-Arnold midway through the half and popped up with the equaliser, getting a head to Van Dijk's cross to beat Bravo.

Joel Matip celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Manchester City

Naby Keita - 6

Tested Bravo with one effort after his second-half introduction but otherwise quiet.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6

Had one effort saved by Bravo after replacing Firmino. Dispatched Liverpool's first penalty confidently in the shootout.

Adam Lallana - 6

Didn't get much time to influence the game but took a fine spot-kick in the shootout.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6

Another who came into the game late but scored his penalty in the shootout.

MANCHESTER CITY

Claudio Bravo - 9

A memorable return to the City side for the Chilean, who thwarted Salah on numerous occasions, commanded his area well and looked assured when playing out from the back before making the crucial penalty save from Wijnaldum in the shootout. A fine riposte to his critics.

Kyle Walker - 8

Superb performance from the right-back. It was his cross-field pass which led to City's opener and that wasn't his only eye-catching contribution. Put Sterling through on goal following one marauding run in the second half, then saved the day for City in stoppage time with his acrobatic goal-line clearance.

John Stones - 6

Presented Liverpool with a glorious chance when he sent a sloppy pass straight to a red shirt deep in his own half inside the opening 10 minutes, but improved after that, playing out from the back with his usual confidence. He plays with fire, at times, but it's what Pep Guardiola demands.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7

Solid defensive performance from the much-maligned Argentine, the highlight being an uncompromising challenge on Salah midway through the second half. Made nearly twice as many clearances as any other player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Handed the daunting task of trying to contain Salah on Liverpool's right. Had some awkward moments and couldn't get close enough to the Egyptian at times, but didn't let his head go down, played an important role in City's goal and scored from the spot in the shootout.

Rodri - 7

Tired in the second half but overall this was an encouraging performance from Manchester City's £62.5m record signing. Won possession more times than any of his team-mates and registered a 92 per cent passing accuracy. Read the game well and provided some muscle in City's midfield.

David Silva - 7

Another strong showing from the evergreen Spaniard. Provided the assist for City's goal, hooking Zinchenko's header towards Sterling, and played with his usual class and composure in possession before being replaced in the second half.

Pep Guardiola was booked for a touchline tirade in the first half

Kevin de Bruyne - 8

A dynamic midfield performance from the Belgian, who looks determined to make up for lost time following his injury-hit 2018/19 campaign. Registered the lowest passing accuracy of any City player, but that's because he was always trying to make things happen. Likely to play a key role again this season.

Leroy Sane - 6

Hit the side netting with one early chance but forced off with an injury soon after that. Only on the pitch for around 11 minutes.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Displayed his usual tenacity on City's right, contesting more duels than any other player and making more tackles than any of his team-mates. After that, he still had the focus and composure to score his penalty in the shootout.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Should have added a second goal to his tally in the second half, dithering after he was put through on goal by Walker, but a fine performance overall. Excellent in the central striking role before Gabriel Jesus' introduction, and continued to impress on the left after that.

SUBS

Gabriel Jesus - 7

Didn't have many sights of goal but worked tirelessly, charging down Liverpool defenders at every opportunity and making plenty of runs in behind their backline. Stepped up and scored the winning penalty in the shootout.

Gabriel Jesus hit City's winning penalty at Wembley

Ilkay Gundogan - 6

A relatively quiet showing after replacing Silva on the hour-mark. Almost put City in trouble with one wayward pass in his own half.

Phil Foden - 7

Replaced De Bruyne in the final few minutes and showed impressive composure to dispatch his penalty in the shootout.