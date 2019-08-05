Referee Andre Marriner appointed Premier League's first VAR ahead of Liverpool vs Norwich

Andre Marriner will be the first man to use VAR as the technology launches in the Premier League this weekend

Referee Andre Marriner is set to become the first video assistant referee (VAR) after the officials were announced for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Norwich.

Friday night's encounter, live on Sky Sports, will be refereed at Anfield by Michael Oliver and kicks off a new season which will see the technology in use for the first time after trial runs in selected FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties.

Premier League clubs voted to introduce VAR from the start of this season last November with goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity to be reviewed by the technology.

Liverpool vs Norwich Live on

Each referee will also be supported by a team of VAR assistants at Stockley Park, the Premier League match officials' base, who will advise them on those situations, but the in-stadium referees will also be able to review decisions through a television screen on the touchline.

To aid communication within stadiums, graphics will also be displayed to explain when a decision is being reviewed - and as appropriate and where possible, the Premier League has announced video clips will be shown on screens to explain the reasons behind a decision being made too.

"There may be trouble ahead…" sang Frank Sinatra in the 1960s.

Nearly 60 years on, judging by this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup, you won't find much "love and romance" for Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

We've already had it in selected FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties - and we should expect a bumpy ride ahead in the Premier League.

Laws are laws, right? Well, not quite. It comes down to interpretation.

Despite its best intentions, VAR has polarised opinion. Add in questionable new rules on handball plus goalkeepers and penalty kicks and it could create a toxic mix.

As with most changes in life, communication is key.

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson takes a closer look at the game-changing development that has polarised opinion...