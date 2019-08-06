Wayne Rooney's Derby deal to begin in January

Wayne Rooney has arrived at Derby's training ground ahead of his move to Pride Park, with his deal at the Championship club due to begin in January, Sky Sports News understands.

The 33-year-old is set to join the Rams as a player-coach just over a year after leaving English football to join MLS side DC United.

Rooney will not join Derby until next year, however, in order to complete DC's 2019 season, which is due to finish no later than November.

