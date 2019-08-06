Transfer Talk: Will Manchester United secure a late deal for Christian Eriksen?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window ticks down towards Deadline Day.

Listen or subscribe on:

Host Tom White is alongside Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol to discuss all the late moves in the market.

With Manchester United considering a late swoop for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, the panel discuss the ramifications of such a deal and who Spurs will target to replace him if he leaves.

Following Wayne Rooney's shock move to Derby, Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why the former England captain has made the switch to Pride Park and how the Championship side plan to finance the deal.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano joins the show once again to provide updates on Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and Joao Cancelo.

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers discusses the potential late moves for Everton, while the panel assess Wilfried Zaha's situation and the targets for Crystal Palace ahead of Deadline Day.

There's also news on Arsenal, Liverpool, Bournemouth, West Ham, Brighton and Burnley.

