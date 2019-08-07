Sevilla defender Ibrahim Amadou signs for Norwich on loan

Ibrahim Amadou signed for La Liga side Sevilla last season from Lille

Norwich have announced the signing of Sevilla defender Ibrahim Amadou on a season-long loan, with an option to buy next summer.

The 26-year-old becomes Norwich's fifth signing of the transfer window after permanent deals for striker Josep Drmic and right-back Sam Byram and loan moves for goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and winger Patrick Roberts.

Amadou, primarily a defensive midfielder but also capable of playing at centre-back, impressed in his three seasons at Ligue 1 Lille before joining Sevilla last July but was in and out of the side last season.

He said: "I'm happy to play for Norwich because I know they just got promoted with a lot of points in the Championship.

"It's a new challenge for me and I would like to discover more about the Premier League.

"When I was young, it was a dream to play in this league but the more I grew up, the more it became an objective.

"I had interest from clubs in other countries, but my priority was to play in the Premier League.

"I've spoken to the coach. He seems like a good coach who will give me the opportunity to play - I will have to show what I can do and make a good impression."

The former France youth international began his career with Nancy before moving to Lille in 2015.

Amadou, who was close to joining Crystal Palace on Deadline Day in January 2018 before the deal fell through, arrived in Norfolk on Tuesday evening and trained for the first time at Colney Training Centre on Wednesday.

He added: "I know the club has invested in the training centre and wants to invest more - that's a good thing."

"I look forward to getting to know everybody better. The sooner I do that, the sooner I become part of the team."

