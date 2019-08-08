Burnley sign Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea on loan

Danny Drinkwater has made only 23 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater has completed a move to Burnley on a loan deal from Chelsea until January 6.

Drinkwater successfully underwent a medical in Burnley on Thursday ahead of the Deadline Day move and will wear No 8 shirt at Turf Moor.

The central midfield player, who has also been capped three times by England, returns to the North West after starting his career at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and worked with Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who was assistant to Malky Mackay, while on loan at Watford from Manchester United in 2011.

Drinkwater, a Premier League winner with Leicester, has struggled at Chelsea since his £30m move in the summer of 2017.

The midfielder has made only 23 appearances in all competitions with his only outing last season coming in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!