Danny Drinkwater completes Burnley medical ahead of season-long loan from Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater has completed a medical at Burnley ahead of season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and worked with Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who was assistant to Malky Mackay, while on loan at Watford from Manchester United in 2011.

Dyche admitted to interest in the player earlier on Deadline Day, but insisted there was still a long way to go before any move could be confirmed.

Drinkwater, a Premier League winner with Leicester, has struggled at Chelsea since his £30m move in the summer of 2017.

The midfielder has made only 23 appearances in all competitions with his only outing last season coming in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

Frank Lampard is believed to be prepared to let Drinkwater leave, but the reported £100,000-a-week wages could be a stumbling block.

