Judge closes investigation of Neymar on rape allegation

The case against Neymar has been closed due to a lack of evidence

A Brazilian judge has accepted recommendations from prosecutors to close the investigation of striker Neymar on a rape allegation because of a lack of evidence against him.

Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin announced that they agreed with a police decision not to bring charges in the case and judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes issued an order closing the case on Thursday night.

Najila Trindade, a Brazilian model, had accused the 27-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker of raping her at a Paris hotel in May, but Neymar vehemently denied the allegations, saying his relations with Ms Trindade were consensual.

"We decided in favour of the closing of the case because there is no sufficient evidence," prosecutor Merlini said at a news conference.

Prosecutor Paulin said the model did not produce any of the evidence she claimed she had, including a video that allegedly proved the player attacked her.

Sao Paulo police are still investigating whether Trindade falsely reported a rape.

Neymar is also being investigated by police in Rio de Janeiro for publishing images of his accuser on social media without her permission, along with WhatsApp messages they exchanged.

On Instagram in June, Neymar had posted a seven-minute video in which he insisted the accusations were a "setup".

At the time, he said: "There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls.

"Anyone who knows me, knows of my behaviour, knows that I would never do something like that."