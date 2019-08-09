Neymar a Real Madrid priority with Gareth Bale a makeweight - European Paper Talk

Will Neymar end up back in La Liga this summer?

The English transfer window is shut but there's business to be done in Europe - including a swap deal with Neymar and Gareth Bale.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid have made Neymar a priority signing and will attempt to bring the Brazilian to the Bernabeu before the Spanish transfer window closes on September 2. Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas could be makeweights in any deal. (Marca)

Following Real Madrid's interest, Barcelona have spoken to Neymar's representatives to assure the Brazilian they will do all they can to sign him from PSG before the transfer window closes. (Sport)

Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric will not leave Real Madrid despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. (Marca)

After they were unable to land Paul Pogba from Manchester United, Real Madrid are expected to complete the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax. A move for the Dutch midfielder isn't affected by Los Blancos' desire to sign Neymar. (AS)

Donny Van de Beek scored in Ajax's ultimately unsuccessful Champions League semi-final with Tottenham

Philippe Coutinho's future at the Camp Nou remains uncertain. The Brazilian didn't return to the Premier League on loan but there is interest in the Barcelona attacker from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (Sport)

Italy

Tottenham's Deadline Day move for Paulo Dybala collapsed after the Premier League side lowered their offer for the Juventus star. A £65m deal had been agreed only for Spurs to lower their bid to £58m after they learned of the forward's personal terms. (Tuttosport)

Juventus haven't given up hope of offloading Dybala this summer and Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are potential landing spots for the Argentine. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mario Balotelli is set to complete a move to Brazilian club Flamengo. The striker has agreed to a contract which will run until the end of December 2021. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mario Balotelli joined Marseille in January but left at the end of last season

Roma have made an offer to Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani. The Giallorossi are prepared to take the 25-year-old on a two-year loan with the obligation to buy in the summer of 2021. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Wolves agreed Deadline Day deals for Rugani and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but both players turned down moves to Molineux. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter winger Ivan Perisic is wanted by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are prepared to loan the 30-year-old and include an option to buy next summer. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Bayern Munich haven't ruled out signing Leroy Sane this summer despite the Manchester City winger being ruled out for the foreseeable future with a knee ligament injury. (Bild)

Leroy Sane suffered an ACL injury during Manchester City's Community Shield win over Liverpool

The Bundesliga champions will, however, explore other options and are interested in at Steven Bergwijn, Hakim Ziyech, and Timo Werner. (Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have made an enquiry for Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract. (France Football)

The Ligue 1 champions are set to receive almost £11m as part of the deal which took Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis to Tottenham. PSG negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the Argentine when they sold him to the Spanish side. (Le Parisien)