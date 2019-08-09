Transfer Talk: Deadline Day review - Arsenal's new ruthless approach

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode to review the Deadline Day winners and losers.

Listen or subscribe on:

The English transfer window is shut - and host Jo Wilson is alongside Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Dave Reed to pick the winners and losers from the summer window.

Were Manchester United right to sell Romelu Lukaku without signing a replacement? ESPN's Mark Ogden joins the show to analyse the club's recruitment strategy.

Arsenal provided the biggest shocks on Deadline Day - and the Evening Standard's chief football correspondent James Olley reveals how a 'ruthless' new approach to transfers has seen them boost top-four hopes.

Across north London there was plenty of business at Tottenham, too, but we reveal how one of their big Deadline Day deals almost collapsed in the final hours.

And can any team break the stranglehold of the top six? We look at the potential surprise packages in the Premier League.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!