European Paper Talk: Bayern Munich turn to Gareth Bale

The English transfer window has shut but across Europe there is still plenty of time for big-money moves to be struck.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has warned more players will have to leave BVB before the transfer window closes. "There are still some things to happen because the squad is currently too big," he said following the sale of Omer Toprak to Werder Bremen. (Sport1)

Bayern Munich could be a surprise destination for Gareth Bale. Bayern need a winger and with Leroy Sane's move from Manchester City off, the Real Madrid outcast could be an option. (Sport1)

Spain

Real Madrid offered Paris Saint-Germain £85m and Gareth Bale for Neymar this summer but the Parisians rejected their proposal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Barcelona 'won't spend one Euro' on Neymar. Having offered up to six players in exchange for the Brazilian, including Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, Barca have decided to stand firm in their approach and will not alter their offer. (Marca)

A midfield reinforcement is Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane's priority before the Spanish transfer window closes on September 2. Wantaway Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba looks unobtainable so Los Blancos have switched their focus to Ajax's Donny van de Beek. (AS)

Another midfielder Los Blancos are still in the market for is Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. The Dane played in their opening-day win over Aston Villa but has stated his desire to leave the north Londoners and with his contract up next summer, this is Spurs' last chance to get a fee for the 27-year-old. (AS)

Italy

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has a 'broad agreement' with Napoli over an €8m (£7.52m) a year contract. However, Roma are also in for the Argentine and would be prepared to offer a greater salary. Neither club has agreed a price with the Nerazzurri, though. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus are annoyed out-of-favour midfielder Sami Khedira turned down at least two offers to leave Turin with Arsenal and Wolves both keen. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal for Inter winger Ivan Perisic. A loan with an obligation to buy the winger for £23.5m has been agreed between the two sides. (Sky Italia)

Milan could sell former Liverpool youngster Suso to Fiorentina in order to release the funds to sign Valencia striker Angel Correa. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina could also make a move for former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli who is out of contract since leaving Marseille at the end of last season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Real Madrid entered the race for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar for two reasons. Firstly, the 7-3 International Champions Cup thrashing by rivals Atletico Madrid has left the club's management concerned and, secondly, the 'situation' between PSG and Barcelona has created an opportunity for Real to capitalise. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain would attempt to mitigate the loss of Neymar by signing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala who is surplus to requirements in Turin. (Le10Sport)

Marseille attacker Florian Thauvin would love to leave OM and Valencia are interested. However, the former Newcastle United wide player would accept spending another year with the French side. (Canal+)

Russia

Manchester United saw a late £24m bid for Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo turned down before the transfer window shut on Thursday. (Sportske Novosti)