Super 6: Six talking points from the free-to-play game as the Premier League returned
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 13/08/19 12:26pm
Sky Games review a weekend of shock results and what made the Super 6 jackpot impossible to land, as well as looking ahead to Saturday's selections.
The Premier League made its eagerly-awaited return, with some surprise scorelines scuppering chances of the Super 6 jackpot landing.
Opening-day surprises
Brighton might have provided the most unexpected result from the opening weekend of the Premier League, hitting three unanswered goals past Watford. Many had Bournemouth down as a home banker against Sheffield United - but Billy Sharp's late goal was just reward for the new boys' display.
Derby played out a stalemate at home to Swansea, while Everton failed to take three points home from Selhurst Park - two results which went against the Super 6 consensus.
Fulham bounce back
Fulham picked off Blackburn 2-0 at Craven Cottage thanks to goals from Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Look out for Fulham appearing in future Super 6 rounds, as Scott Parker continues to shape his team into what many think will become a prominent force in the Sky Bet Championship.
Burnley on the treble
Burnley only managed to score three goals on three occasions last campaign - but they did it on matchday one, dispatching Southampton in some style. The proportion of results predicted in this one differed massively, so Sean Dyche's side thwarted a lot of Super 6 players from getting close to the jackpot.
Watford result proves costly
Five people secured four correct scorelines and one correct result, scoring 22 points in the process. All five of these Super 6 players backed a Watford win in their opening match at Vicarage Road against Brighton - only for the visitors to smash in three.
Back Sheffield Wednesday again?
They may have won both their opening two Sky Bet Championship matches, but can Sheffield Wednesday make it two from two in Super 6? They featured in the first round of the season, as they saw off Reading 3-1, and could be a shrewd pick even at notoriously tricky Millwall, with caretaker Lee Bullen adding much-needed width and pace before the transfer deadline.
Here are Saturday's Super 6 fixtures:
- Aston Villa v Bournemouth
- Brighton v West Ham
- Everton v Watford
- Norwich v Newcastle
- Southampton v Liverpool
- Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday
