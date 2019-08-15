Ricky van Wolfswinkel's brain aneurysm discovered after scans for concussion

Basel striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel will be out for at least six months

Former Norwich striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel is undergoing treatment for a brain aneurysm after it was discovered during scans following concussion.

The 30-year-old sustained the concussion during Basel's Champions League qualifying match against LASK earlier this month.

The aneurysm was not caused by the knock, and was only discovered after he was taken to the hospital for scans.

"I'm very grateful the brain aneurysm got discovered," said the Dutchman, who joined Norwich from Sporting CP in July 2013 and was sold to his former club Vitesse three years later.

"Normally a brain aneurysm is not discovered in time, only after it has ruptured and caused other damage.

"The doctors made multiple scans and eventually found out that I have a brain aneurysm.

Van Wolfswinkel played in the Premier League for Norwich in the 2013-14 season

"The hit I got in the game has absolutely nothing to do with the existing brain aneurysm - this has been there for a long period but I didn't have any symptoms so we didn't know it was there."

What is an aneurysm? An aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches.



As blood passes through the weakened blood vessel, the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards like a balloon.



Source: nhs.uk

Van Wolfswinkel added that he would be out for at least six months, but was unable to put a time-frame on his recovery.

"It's just clear that it won't be for at least six months," he said. "The returning date will of course depend on the reaction of the brain aneurysm after treatment.

"I want to say thank you to the Basel medical department and the doctors of the university hospital in Basel.

"For now I will focus on my health and recovery to be able to do what I love most as soon as possible and that's play football."