Transfer Talk: What would Neymar cost Barcelona from PSG?

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode to have a look at the future of Neymar as the European summer transfer window moves into its final two weeks

Listen or subscribe on:

Host David Reed is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Spanish football expert Terry Gibson to chat about all the latest moves in Europe.

ESPN French football writer Jonathan Johnson joins the show to discuss the future of Neymar after Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain officials held talks over the Brazilian on Tuesday.

Jonathan also talks to us about Neymar's relationship with the PSG fans, Real Madrid's interest in the 27-year-old and where he believes Neymar will be at the end of the transfer window.

Neymar has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona

With the new La Liga season starting on Friday, we get a full preview from Terry who tells us why Real Madrid desperately need a centre midfielder, assesses the transfer business done by Real's city rivals Atletico and the players to look out for this season.

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas delivers his damning verdict after the club crashed out of the Champions League in the third round qualifier to Romanian side Cluj and tells us where Neil Lennon's side must go from here.

The panel also discuss the new signings who impressed on the opening weekend of the Premier League, why Manchester United must keep Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba, and if Giovani Lo Celso can replace Christian Eriksen at Tottenham.

Plus, Dharmesh keeps us across all of the done deals and those that could happen in the final few remaining weeks of the European transfer window.

