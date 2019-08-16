Jan Siewert sacked by Huddersfield after Fulham defeat

2:31 Andy Hinchcliffe was not surprised to see Huddersfield dismiss Jan Siewert Andy Hinchcliffe was not surprised to see Huddersfield dismiss Jan Siewert

Huddersfield have sacked head coach Jan Siewert following Friday night's 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 37-year-old German managed just one victory from his 19 games in charge at the John Smith's Stadium.

Siewert took over in January after David Wagner left the club by mutual consent, but could not prevent the Terriers' relegation from the Premier League.

His only win was a 1-0 victory over Wolves in his fifth game in charge as Huddersfield finished bottom and were relegated by March.

Huddersfield were also dumped out of the Carabao Cup by League One side Lincoln on Tuesday night.

"Huddersfield Town has this evening terminated the contract of head coach Jan Siewert with immediate effect," the club said in a statement on their website on Friday night.

"Siewert joined the Club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in the club's ultimately unsuccessful fight against relegation from the Premier League and led the team in the first four competitive games of the new season, with his final game in charge being the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Fulham on Friday evening.

"No further comment will be made this evening."