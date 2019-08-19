European Paper Talk: Real Madrid make final Neymar bid in excess of £150m

Neymar has been in discussions to move away from PSG for much of the summer

With news of a final Real Madrid bid for Neymar, including a player, here are Monday's back pages from around Europe.

There are still several big-money deals to be struck across Europe. And our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to offer £150m and James Rodriguez to secure Neymar's signing. The offer will be the last made by Real. (AS)

Barcelona, meanwhile, hope to strike a deal which would see Neymar arrive at the Nou Camp on loan with an obligation for Barca sign him permanently next summer. (Sport)

Italy

Former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is wanted by both Inter and Lazio. The Spaniard is available on a free and Inter view him as an alternative to Edin Dzeko. (Corriere dello Sport)

Fernando Llorente scored in the Champions League quarter-finals for Spurs - but was released at the end of the season

Paulo Dybala's representatives will travel to France on Tuesday to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine is seen as a potential replacement for Neymar should the Brazilian depart. (Rai Sport)

Monaco have emerged as a late contender to sign Mauro Icardi. The Ligue 1 side are prepared to match Inter's £60m valuation and are prepared to offer the Argentine a £200,000-a-week contract. (Rai Sport)

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has confirmed the Serie A side have offered Franck Ribery a contract: "We like Ribery very much, but at this moment he is considering his options." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Franck Ribery, now 35, was let go by Bayern Munich in June

Germany

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will not sign with Bayern Munich and could be stuck at Juventus despite not being in Maurizio Sarri's plans. (Bild)

Bayern have also pulled out of a deal for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic ahead of the signing of Philippe Coutinho. (Sport Bild)

Mario Mandzukic looks set to remain at Juventus

Timo Werner is set to stay at RB Leipzig this summer with Bayern Munich not willing to pay £30m for the forward who is out of contract in 2020. (Sport Bild)

France

Paris Saint-Germain have asked Real Madrid to include either Vinicius Junior or Raphael Varane in any deal for Neymar. (Telefoot)

PSG have been left bemused by Barcelona's decision to loan Coutinho to Bayern Munich, as he was thought to be a key makeweight in any deal for Neymar. The Parisians have now questioned the La Liga champions' desire to sign the Brazilian star. (L'Equipe)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette doesn't believe he has reached his peak in the Premier League as yet. "The Premier League has seen a very good Lacazette but not yet the best Lacazette," he said. "I need to be more consistent. I can do better." (Canal+)

Holland

Nice have agreed a deal with Ajax for Kasper Dolberg. The Dane is set to move to the Ligue 1 club for around £18m. (De Telegraaf)