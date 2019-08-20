Super 6: Talking points from the free-to-play game as normal service was resumed

Win up to £2m by playing Super 6!

Sky Games dissect the action from the weekend of football, in which one Super 6 player was a goal away from landing the jackpot. Close, but not close enough!

All Everton needed to do was double their lead against Watford, and that would have won a Super 6 player the £250,000 jackpot. It was not to be unfortunately, and so Saturday's round is now open to go again.

With this comes the continuation of the £2m jackpot - if two million players enter! It remains up for grabs this weekend, with Manchester United making their Super 6 debut as they welcome Crystal Palace in the free-to-play game's third round.

Brighton and Everton continue solid starts…

Leandro Trossard has impressed for Brighton already

Both of these sides have featured in two Super 6 rounds, registering four points respectively from a win and a draw. Everton have now kept two consecutive clean sheets and face a trip to Villa Park on Friday Night Football, while Brighton welcome Southampton on Saturday, featuring in their third successive Super 6 weekend.

Southampton have also been involved with two out of two Super 6 fixtures, losing both. With the pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl to get them off and running, will Southampton snatch a point, or all three, at the Amex?

Play Super 6 for the chance to win Jeff Stelling's crowd-boosted jackpot

Man Utd make their first appearance…

Manchester United may be kicking themselves that they did not come away from Molineux with all three points on Monday, especially when you take Paul Pogba's penalty miss into consideration.

That being said, they remain unbeaten despite a tough start. Aaron Wan-Bissaka faces his old club for the first time since his £50m move to Old Trafford - how will he fare?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will feature against his old side on Saturday

A Royal welcome for George Puscas?

Reading may have lost their opening Super 6 fixture to Sheffield Wednesday, but the introduction of young sensation George Puscas could give them just what they need to rectify their losing start.

Puscas scored twice to see off Cardiff on Sunday, and next up for Reading are struggling Huddersfield, so could he add to his goal tally here, and could Reading pick up the points in West Yorkshire?

Fulham with home advantage?

Fulham last featured on Super 6 in Round 2, as they defeated Blackburn 1-0 at Craven Cottage. With another home tie to Nottingham Forest, and with two wins from two in the Sky Bet Championship, are Scott Parker's side going to pick up the form and be the team to beat?

Will Fulham only kick on from here?

Nottingham Forest delivered a resounding result against Birmingham and will be here to spoil the party. Have your say in your Super 6 predictions.

The £2million jackpot if two million players enter campaign continues!

Jeff Stelling has taken a look at the numbers once more, as we saw an increase in numbers from Round Two to Round Three. He reckons with a big push we can smash through the 2 million mark as Manchester United make their Super 6 debut for the 2019/20 season. All it needs is everyone who played last week to play again, and get one mate to play too, not even that!

Here are Saturday's Super 6 fixtures:

Brighton v Southampton

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Leicester

Watford v West Ham

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield v Reading

Play Super 6 for free and tell your mates - with your help, the £2m-for-two-million will finally come to fruition!