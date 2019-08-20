Inter Milan agree terms with Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez - Euro Paper Talk

Inter Milan have agreed terms with Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Italy

Inter Milan have agreed terms with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez. The Serie A side will not pay an initial loan fee and will cover less than half of the Chilean's wages. Inter will, however, have a £14m option to sign Sanchez permanently. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is in Barcelona to hold talks with the Spanish champions over a potential move for Luis Suarez, who could be sacrificed should Neymar return to the Camp Nou. (Tuttosport)

Discussions also took place between Paratici and Barcelona regarding a potential Ivan Rakitic-Emre Can swap deal. (Tuttosport)

Juventus representatives are also in Paris to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for Paulo Dybala. Thomas Tuchel wants the Argentine to arrive in the French capital ahead of Neymar's departure. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are interested in Luka Jovic. The Serbian striker signed for Real Madrid this summer from Eintracht Frankfurt for £55m but isn't in Zinedine Zidane's immediate plans. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi has snubbed a move to Monaco and interest from Napoli. The Argentine has decided he will only leave Inter Milan for Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fernando Llorente favours a move to Napoli over a free transfer to either Manchester United or Inter. (Sky Italia)

Spain

Juventus are interested in Neymar and could offer a significant fee and Dybala to sign the Brazilian star. (AS)

Atletico Madrid hope to offload Angel Correa to Milan so they can complete the signing of Valencia forward Rodrigo. (Marca)

Paolo Maldini, AC Milan's sporting director, has flown to the Spanish capital to hold talks with Real Madrid regarding a move for Mariano Diaz, who has been stripped of the club's No 7 shirt. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus hope to conclude a deal to sign Barcelona's teenage full-back Juan Miranda on loan. The Serie A side would not have the option to buy the 19-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Paris Saint-Germain haven't ruled out Neymar leaving for Barcelona this summer on an initial loan deal. "We are open to it but the goal is not to reach an agreement, but to meet the required financial conditions," a club source said. (L'Equipe)

Monaco are interested in Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko and Southampton's Mario Lemina and could make offers for the pair before the French transfer window closes on September 2. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic called Arjen Robben to ask for the winger's blessing before the Bundesliga champions handed Philippe Coutinho the club's No 10 shirt. (Kicker)

Former Arsenal full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner has signed a one-year contract with Augsburg. (Kicker)

