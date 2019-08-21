Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren wanted by Bayer Leverkusen - Euro Paper Talk

Leverkusen want Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on loan

With the transfer window across Europe still firmly open there is plenty of time for big-money deals to be struck between the continent's biggest sides.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up the latest news and gossip from across Europe.

Germany

Jadon Sancho has been offered a new contract by Borussia Dortmund in an attempt to ward off interest from Premier League sides. The England international will receive a significant pay rise but the deal will still expire in 2022. (Bild)

Jadon Sancho has been offered a new deal by Dortmund

BVB are also in talks with Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro over extending his contract. The 25-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2020. (Bild)

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and could make a loan offer for the Croatian. (Sport Bild)

Bayern Munich will relaunch their attempt to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sane when the January transfer window opens. (Sport Bild)

Jerome Boateng could still depart Bayern Munich this summer if a club are prepared to pay £20m for the 30-year-old centre-back. (Sport Bild)

Bayern still want to sign a No 6 and the German champions could pay Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca's £35m buyout clause before the transfer window ends. (Sport Bild)

Italy

Manchester United have made a late attempt to change the terms of Alexis Sanchez's loan move to Inter. The Red Devils want the Serie A side to pay a larger proportion of the Chilean's wages and the option to buy to be above the agreed £14m. (Sky Italia)

United want to change the terms of Alexis Sanchez's loan move to Inter

Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta has agreed a season-long loan move to Roma and will undergo a medical with the Seire A side today. (Sky Italia)

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is confident a deal has been struck with Barcelona which will see Ivan Rakitic and Emre Can swap clubs this summer. (Tuttosport)

Can may not be the only Juventus player heading for the Camp Nou. Mario Mandzukic, linked earlier this summer with Manchester United, could join the La Liga champions to become Luis Suarez's deputy. (Tuttosport)

Spain

Neymar's protracted return to Barcelona is no closer to a conclusion. The Spanish champions' latest offer for the PSG star is a two-year loan with a £150m obligation to buy in the summer of 2021. (Mundo Deportivo)

Neymar's protracted return to Barca is no closer to a conclusion

France

Paris Saint-Germain will not accept Barcelona's offer as the Ligue 1 champions want a significant fee this summer of the Brazilian is to depart. (Le Parisien)

Monaco are set to sign Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina on loan. The Ligue 1 side have yet to agree a fee with the Saints over a purchase option, however. (RMC)

Monaco are set to sign Saints midfielder Mario Lemina on loan

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is also wanted by Monaco but a deal has yet to be struck between the two clubs. (RMC)

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo says he could continue playing into his forties. "I could finish my career next year but I can also play until 40 or 41. I don't know what I always say is just to enjoy the moment," he said. (TVI)

Ronaldo says he could continue playing into his forties

Turkey

Fenerbahce are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for Marcos Rojo. The Turkish giants want to take the Argentine on a season-long loan. (A Spor)

Fenerbahce are in talks with United over a deal for Marcos Rojo

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...