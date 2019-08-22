Paulo Dybala preferred Neymar replacement at PSG: European Paper Talk

Paulo Dybala continues to be linked with a move away from Juventus

Italy

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala would be the preferred choice of Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo to replace Neymar - if the wantaway forward leaves the Parc des Princes. Dybala, though, is not keen on a move to France and wants to remain in Turin with Juve. (Sky Sport Italia)

After missing out on Romelu Lukaku to Inter, Juventus remain in the market for another striker. The Serie A champions have kept an eye on Neymar's situation at PSG but are more invested in the idea of bringing Uruguay striker Luis Suarez to the club from Barcelona. (La Stampa)

Paris Saint-Germain's former Stoke City forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting looks set to leave after a single season in the French capital to sign on loan with Lecce for the season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Spain

Rumours continue to swirl regarding Neymar's future

Barcelona have seen their opening bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar turned down. Barca offered to take their former player on loan for the 2019/20 campaign with a compulsory purchase price of £150m. But PSG want £229m for the world's most expensive player. (Marca)

Bayern Munich remain open to selling 30-year-old centre-back Jerome Boateng this summer. The World Cup winner has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena following the summer arrivals of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernanez. (Marca)

With a move for Paul Pogba seemingly over, Real Madrid have switched their attention to Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz, who scored 17 times in 34 appearances last season. (OK Diario)

0:39 French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Neymar could stay at Paris Saint-Germain this season, despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid

Sporting have offered Portugal international Bruno Fernandes to Real Madrid. Real had previously bid €60m (£54.9m) but have been told the price is €70m (£64m) and Sporting will not budge. (AS)

Real Madrid No.2 Keylor Navas has requested to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as he is unhappy playing second-fiddle to Thibaut Courtois. Madrid know this and are actively trying to seek a deputy with Ukrainian youngster Andriy Lunin out on loan at Real Valladolid already. (Marca)

Germany

Could Dejan Lovren be on his way out of Liverpool?

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the sides all keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen's attacker Havertz. The 20-year-old is valued at around £91m. (Sport1)

After seeing moves to Milan and Roma fall through, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is now attracting interest from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker)

France

Real Madrid have offered €100m (£91.4m) plus James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Navas for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. They believe they have a better chance of securing a deal for the 27-year-old forward than rivals Barcelona due to the fraught relationship between Barca and PSG. (L'Equipe)

Although Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has long understood a deal for Manchester United midfielder Pogba would be 'impossible' the French tactician is adamant Real should continue their pursuit right until the La Liga transfer deadline and has prioritised the World Cup winner over Neymar, who he is not convinced about. (L'Equipe)

Paul Pogba remains a reported target of Real Madrid

There are concerns that Marseille will fail to sign another player before the Ligue 1 transfer window shuts on September 2 due to financial constraints. They had looked close to signing Barcelona's Juan Miranda but interest has cooled. (Le10Sport)

Luiz Gustavo looks set to remain with OM after Fenerbache made an undisclosed offer for the 32-year-old Brazilian which Marseille considered unacceptable. (L'Equipe)

Portugal

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Velez Sarsfield's 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada. (A Bola)

