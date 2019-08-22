Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht role changes after four league games

Vincent Kompany will now captain Anderlecht on match days

Vincent Kompany will no longer act as a player-manager for Anderlecht on match days, with the Belgium international to focus on on-field matters as the captain.

The centre-back left Manchester City after 11 successful years at the Premier League in the summer to take up the reigns at his boyhood club on a three-year deal.

Kompany is yet to win a league match in the Belgian First Division A, suffering two draws and two defeats in his four fixtures in charge, and the 33-year-old has opted to focus on playing matters on matchday, according to Belgian publication HLN.

Anderlecht conceded four first-half goals in a 4-2 defeat against Kortrijk last weekend and Kompany's sole focus going forward will now be to captain the side while head coach Simon Davies will be responsible for tactics off the field.

"Kompany must be more a player during the match," said Davies, who was previously head of academy coaching at City before he joined Kompany's coaching staff in the summer.

"He must be able to really lead the team on the field. Of course no one doubts that he can, but it is important that he is merely one of the players during the match.

Anderlecht head coach Simon Davies will now take charge of tactics during the game

"So, together with my staff, I will take on the tactics next to the field. Because you can plan some things in advance, surprising things always happen during a match. I take that on me."

Anderlecht made a number of high-profile summer signings following Kompany's arrival, including Samir Nasri, Nacer Chadli and Kemar Roofe from Leeds but they are undergoing their worst start to a league campaign in 21 years.

The club will look to secure their first league win at Genk on Friday and Welshman Davies believes the club will benefit from the new "clearer hierarchy".

"Look, we are looking forward to it. To the players who fit best in our system and philosophy, but also to the right framework next to it," he said.

"We all only get to know each other fully and find our way in this new situation. That is how we came to this decision. The team needs stability, let that be clear.

Kompany has played in all four of Anderlecht's league games so far this season

"However, Vinnie loves the club so much that he always wants to give everything for Anderlecht. Every day.

"This should allow us to work more efficiently and more result-oriented. On competition days, Kompany will only concentrate on the match. The club can only reap the benefits of that clearer hierarchy. "

"I also want to emphasise that this is not really about me or 'Vinnie', but about Anderlecht and its fantastic supporters."