Alexis Sanchez: Manchester United and Inter Milan yet to agree deal - European Paper Talk

Alexis Sanchez's future at Manchester United remains up in the air

With the transfer window in Europe not closing until September 2, there is still time for clubs on the continent to strengthen their squads and offload unwanted players.

Italy

Manchester United and Inter Milan have yet to agree terms over a deal for Alexis Sanchez as neither club want to pay a significant portion of the Chilean's £500,000-a-week wage. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus could sacrifice Rodrigo Bentancur as they look to offload players before the Serie A transfer window closes. Mario Mandzukic, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Emre Can are also available for transfer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

If Juve are able to raise funds through player sales they will make a late offer for Inter forward Mauro Icardi, who has been told by Antonio Conte that he no future at the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli believe they are favourites to sign Fernando Llorente despite interest from Manchester United. The Serie A club haven't yet finalised a deal for the Spaniard because they remain interested in Icardi. (Sky Italia)

Spain

Keylor Navas is reportedly closing in on a move to PSG

Keylor Navas is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Real Madrid goalkeeper wants to leave the club after falling behind Thibaut Courtois. (Marca)

Real Madrid will make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero if Navas leaves the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Real have also identified Pepe Reina, currently deputy to Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan, Everton's Maarten Stekelenburg and Monaco's Diego Benaglio as potential targets. (Marca)

Real Madrid representatives are in Paris to hold talks with PSG over a deal for Neymar. The Spanish side are prepared to offer £100m plus players for the Brazilian. (Marca)

The Ligue 1 champions, meanwhile, have told Barcelona they have until noon on Friday to submit an acceptable offer for Neymar. If the Catalan club fail to do so then PSG will only hold talks with Real Madrid. (RAC1)

France

Renato Sanches could be on his way out of Bayern Munich

Lille hope to complete the signing of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich. The Portuguese midfielder has agreed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side, who will pay around £22m plus bonuses. (L'Equipe)

Monaco have struck a deal with Milan for Franck Kessie - although the midfielder has yet to agree terms - and the Ligue 1 side also remain keen on signing Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan from Chelsea. (L'Equipe)

Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva is set to rejoin Monaco on a season-long loan. The Portugal international will undergo a medical today. (RMC)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga. The 16-year-old midfielder produced a man-of-the-match display against PSG last weekend and is now wanted by Europe's top sides. (Bild)

