Henrik Larsson quits Helsingborg over social media abuse

Henrik Larsson's second spell at Helsingborg has come to an end

Former Celtic and Manchester United striker Henrik Larsson has quit as manager of Helsingborg, with the Swedish club saying he had been subjected to verbal abuse that made his situation "unsustainable."

The former striker was two months into his second spell as coach of the team. Larsson's first stint ended in 2016 soon after he and his son, Jordan, were involved in an altercation with fans following the club's relegation to the Swedish second division.

Larsson's latest resignation came with Helsingborg in 12th place in the 16-team Allsvenskan.

Helsingborg chairman Krister Azelius said that Larsson had cited criticism toward his family, and toward him on social media, as the reason behind his decision to leave.

Larsson had a hugely successful playing career, winning trophies at Celtic, Manchester United and Barcelona

Azelius said: "It is extremely sad that it should be this way. We take verbal abuse very seriously and will get to the bottom of this."

This is the latest incident in which social media users have targeted those within the game.

It was revealed earlier this week that Twitter and Manchester United representatives will meet within the next few weeks to discuss the racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba following Monday night's game with Wolves.

Pogba was targeted after failing to score a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Molineux and was backed by team-mates Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford, who called on Twitter to take action against the culprits.

Greater Manchester Police have told Sky Sports News that no formal investigation has yet been launched into the abuse directed at Pogba, because there has so far been no specific complaint made to them from the public.