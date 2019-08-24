Arsenal's Nacho Monreal wanted by Real Sociedad - Euro Paper Talk

Real Sociedad are lining up a summer move for Arsenal's Nacho Monreal

Spain

Real Madrid have sought assurances from Paris Saint-Germain over the condition of Neymar's metatarsal which he has twice injured while in Paris. (Marca)

Other reports claim Los Blancos have been deterred by the Brazilian forward's high wage demands. Neymar is thought to earn £33.7m a year in the French capital. (Marca)

Real Sociedad are keen on Arsenal's veteran defender Nacho Monreal who is out of contract next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Zinedine Zidane does not expect No 2 goalkeeper Keylor Navas to leave the Santiago Bernabeu despite being linked with Paris Saint-Germain. (Marca)

Jorge Mendes, the agent of Bruno Fernandes and James Rodriguez, has told Real they must retain the Colombian attacker this summer if they want to complete a €70m (£64.1m) deal for Sporting star Fernandes. (OK Diario)

Italy

Juventus are open to the prospect of letting midfield conductor Miralem Pjanic go this summer if the right offer is made for the Bosnian. (Calciomercato)

Inter striker Mauro Icardi is not wanted at San Siro and has been linked with a move to Napoli throughout the summer. According to reports, the Argentine is unconvinced it would be the right move. However, at a party thrown by Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, Icardi is reported to have sung Neapolitan choirs which could be a 'signal' of his next destination. (Corriere dello Sport)

However, contrasting reports claim Icardi is only interested in a move to Juventus - a deal Inter will not consider for fear of strengthening their rivals for the Scudetto. That is, unless, Juve include Argentine schemer Paulo Dybala in the deal. (Tuttomercato)

Roma's Croatian midfielder Ante Coric is expected to join Spanish side Almeria after the Giallaorossi received a proposal from the Andalusian side. (Il Tempo)

Germany

Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski is expected to extend his contract with Die Bayern next week until 2023, taking him through until he is almost 35. (Kicker)

Bayern are expected to undertake a major spending spree next summer with Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel joining Timo Werner, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz as a major target for the Bavarians. (Sport1)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to tie up Neymar's departure quickly and the same goes for Barcelona who hope to bring the forward back to the Camp Nou. Les Parisiens do not want to wait until the transfer deadline on September 2 and the club's hierarchy are pushing for a speedy resolution. Barca, having offered to take the 27-year-old on loan with a €170m (£155.6m) obligation to buy are though to be in the lead, are expected to return with a new offer. However, if necessary, the Blaugrana could include French forward Ousmane Dembele as part of the deal. (Le10Sport)

Bayern Munich hope to replace former Swansea City loanee Renato Sanches, who has now joined Ligue 1 side Lille, with Espanyol's highly rated midfielder Marc Roca. (L'Equipe)

