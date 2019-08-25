Jose Mourinho to wait for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane - Euro Paper Talk

Jose Mourinho has elected not to sign for a club as he waits to see what happens with Zinedine Zidane at Real

Serie A returned on Saturday meaning all of Europe's major leagues have resumed yet the transfer market shows no signs of slowing ahead of the September 2 deadline.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Barcelona are pessimistic about their chances of bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou. The Catalans believe Paris Saint-Germain do not intend to sell the Brazil forward to them. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have sent Juni Calafat to negotiate with PSG's sporting director Leonardo and hope to tie up a deal so they can unveil Neymar at the Bernabeu as early as next week. (Sport)

Real Sociedad have agreed a deal with Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal. The 33-year-old left-back will sign a two-year deal with the La Liga club with the option of a third. (Marca)

Keylor Navas will only be allowed to leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane has a replacement lined up first. Maarten Stekelenburg, Pepe Reina and Willy Caballero are three options to succeed the Costa Rica goalkeeper. (AS)

Jose Mourinho has elected not to sign for a club yet as he waits to see what happens with Zidane at Real Madrid. The Portuguese has a good relationship with Real president Florentino Perez from his first stint at the club and believes he could return for a second spell. (AS)

Italy

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to resolve the rights issue which prevented Tottenham Hotspur from clinching a deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as they step up their interest in the Argentine. (Calciomercato)

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has not given up hope of signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid after a summer-long saga. The Colombia playmaker reportedly has his heart set on a switch to Naples, too. (Corriere dello Sport)

Negotiations between Inter and Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez have advanced over the weekend and coach Antonio Conte expects a positive update regarding the pursuit of the Chile forward on Monday. (Corriere dello Sport)

Sampdoria are interested in signing Aston Villa's Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, who is surplus to requirements at Villa Park. (Il Secolo XIX)

Roma are interested in Real Madrid misfit Mariano Diaz, who is available after a single season in the Spanish capital. However, they are prioritising moves for Atletico Madrid's Nikola Kalinic and Roman Yaremchuk of Gent. (Tuttomercato)

Germany

Fenerbahce have submitted an offer for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng but the 30-year-old would like to continue playing in the Champions League. (Sport1)

A decision on whether Timo Werner will extend his contract with RB Leipzig is expected next week. The Germany international has been heavily linked with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund and will become a free agent next June if he does not renew with RBL. (SportBild)

France

Raphael Guerreiro was left out of Borussia Dortmund's fixture against Cologne, prompting speculation he had been holding a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain about a potential move. PSG are, however, refusing to meet Dortmund's €25m (£22.9m) asking price. (Le10Sport)

Guerreiro later came out to deny reports he had met with the French champions, tweeting to say: "False...I rarely answer but please stop sharing fake information." (L'Equipe)

Marseille do not expect any new arrivals, according to assistant coach Ricardo Carvalho who said: "The club can not spend a lot of money. It's the hardest for us. We are counting on the players who are here." (La Provence)