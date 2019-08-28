Super 6: Talking points from Round 4 of the free-to-play game as Crystal Palace shock Man Utd

One player did predict Crystal Palace's shock 2-1 scoreline at Old Trafford, but was let down by the score at Vicarage Road, where Watford lost 3-1 to West Ham. The correct winning margin was selected, but the scoreline prevented the £250,000 being won.

Go away!

All six away sides won at the weekend, with the biggest surprise coming at Old Trafford, as Crystal Palace took all three points back to London. Patrick van Aanholt's last-minute winner was the difference.

Nottingham Forest continued their impressive start to the season as they won at Craven Cottage, seeing off Scott Parker's side 2-1 thanks to a double from Lewis Grabban. In football, expect the unexpected!

Down and out

A minute 0.82 per cent of Super 6 players predicted Crystal Palace to win 2-1 at Manchester United, who were backed by a healthy 96 per cent of players, instantly ruling them out of a chance to land the jackpot.

Jordan Ayew gives Crystal Palace a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford

The difference is often fine margins, and if Marcus Rashford had converted his penalty, it could have been a different story altogether.

Go against the grain…

Ninety-nine per cent of Super 6 players have opted for a Manchester City win against Brighton on Saturday, as Pep Guardiola's side make their Super 6 debut. Chelsea, also making their Super 6 debut for the 2019/20 campaign, have been heavily backed for victory at home to Sheffield United by 97 per cent.

Tammy Abraham could make it three goals in two matches against Sheffield United on Saturday

The Super 6 fixtures of this term have thrown up plenty of surprises already; will you plump for another one?

The Watford curse

Watford have featured in three out of three Super 6 rounds and have failed to win, losing by an aggregate scoreline of 1-7.

Andre Gray scored Watford's goal only Premier League this term

Javi Gracia's side travel to Newcastle, who picked up their first three points of the season in a surprise win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Joelinton's first goal for the club.

Check the records

West Ham and Bournemouth have posted a win and draw from their opening two Super 6 fixtures, while Aston Villa and Brighton both tasted defeat the last time they featured.

This is something to take into consideration when selecting your predictions.

Saturday's Super 6 fixtures:

