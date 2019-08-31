Xherdan Shaqiri still has Liverpool future - Euro Paper Talk

Shaqiri has reportedly been told he still has a part to play at Liverpool

European clubs have until Monday to conclude any transfer business meaning we're in for a frantic final few days as deals conclude or break down.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Germany

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has been told he still has a part to play with the Anfield club. He is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men this season. (Bild)

Lothar Matthaus believes Bayern could have signed Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz this summer

Former Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus believes his old club could have signed highly rated Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz this summer. "They could have had him," he said. "There is also competition, Barcelona would be a club for Kai Havertz." (Bild)

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the French side are no closer to an agreement with Barcelona over a deal for Neymar. (Marca)

Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic had agreed to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain as part of the Neymar deal - the only player offered to do so - to the point a presentation video and social media campaign for his unveiling were being prepared. However, he remains at Barca for now with negotiations between the clubs at an impasse. (AS)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas will join Paris Saint-Germain on Monday with the French outfit paying €15m (£13.6m) for the Costa Rican. He will sign a three-year deal in the French capital worth €6m (£5.4m) net per season. Alphonse Areola will join Real on loan for the 2019/20 season. (Marca)

Bruno Fernandes will join Real Madrid for €70m (£63.4m) - that is the view of Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade who made the claim while unveiling left-back Dalbert as a Viola player. Fiorentina had been chasing Sporting's Raphinha but have been told the player is no longer for sale and Prade believes this is because Fernandes will leave instead. (Marca)

For Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane it has always been 'Pogba or none' this summer and that remains the case even as it looks virtually impossible the Manchester United midfielder will join. Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur have been offered as alternatives but Zidane has no interest in the duo. The Dutchman has an injury while Spurs won't contemplate selling the Dane now the Premier League transfer window is shut. (AS)

Italy

Inter striker Mauro Icardi will take him employers to court and demand €1.5m (£1.4m) in damages in an attempt to force his way back into Antonio Conte's squad with his dream move to Juventus blocked by the Nerazzurri. (Corriere della Sera)

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out for an unspecified length of time after damaging his ACL in training injury. That means Daniele Rugani, who had been wanted by Roma, Arsenal and Barcelona, will remain in Turin to deputise for the 35-year-old club captain. (Tuttomercato)

Roma will complete the signing of Nikola Kalinic from Atletico Madrid as soon as Patrik Schick completes his switch to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. (Il Romanista)

France

Barcelona are putting French winger Ousmane Dembele under pressure to agree to join Paris Saint-Germain as part of the deal which would see Neymar return to Catalonia. (Le Parisien)

After a little over two years away, Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to return to Monaco on loan from Chelsea. The midfielder, a member of Les Monegasques' title-winning side, will undergo a medical today and Monaco have a €42m (£m) option to make the deal permanent. (RMC Sport)

PSG sporting director Leonardo has returned to interest in Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro, despite having Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa in his position. (Paris United)

Marseille had been interested in Milan's Diego Laxalt or Juan Miranda of Barcelona to replace left-back Jordan Amavi. However, Uruguayan defender Laxalt has agreed to join Torino while Miranda has joined Schalke on a two-year loan deal. (La Provence)

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs' can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...