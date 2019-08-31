Barcelona held by Osasuna, Bayern Munich thrash Mainz - European round-up

A Gerard Pique handball gave away a late penalty against Osasuna

Barcelona conceded a late penalty in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna, while Bayern Munich thrashed Mainz 6-1.

Osasuna's Roberto Torres scored twice as Barcelona dropped points for the second time this season after just three games.

Roberto Torres celebrates his second-half equaliser against Barca

Torres gave his side the lead after just seven minutes but Barcelona equalised through 16-year-old Anssumane Fati. Brazilian midfielder Artur gave the La Liga champions the lead before Gerard Pique handled in the box and Torres hit the equaliser.

Barcelona lost their first game of the season to Athletico Bilbao, and conceded twice on the way to a 5-2 thrashing of Real Betis last weekend.

Barca are still without the injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, though summer signing Antoine Griezmann started upfront.

Bayern cruise to victory again

Alphonso Davies scored his second league goal for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski followed last week's hat-trick with another goal as Bayern Munich battered Mainz.

The Bundesliga champions were behind after six minutes when Jean-Paul Boetius opened for Mainz, but Bayern hit back through David Alaba and Benjamin Pavard before half time.

Ivan Perisic, on loan from Inter Milan, scored his second Bundesliga goal before Kingsley Coman, Lewandowski and 18-year-old Alphonso Davies made it six.

Bayern move up to second after taking seven points from their first two games, but remain behind RB Leipzig who stay top after maintaining their 100 per cent record with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. Title rivals Borussia Dortmund gave up their perfect record in a 3-1 defeat to Union Berlin.