Harry Kane insists he did not dive in Tottenham's north London Derby draw with Arsenal

Kane went down under a challenge from Sokratis

Harry Kane has insisted he did not dive to try to win a penalty at the end of Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Spurs striker went down under pressure from Gunners defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos late in the game when the scores were level at the Emirates.

0:24 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be difficult for Christian Eriksen to complete a deal to leave the club before the end of the European transfer window Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says it will be difficult for Christian Eriksen to complete a deal to leave the club before the end of the European transfer window

Arsenal players accused Kane of going down too easily while referee Martin Atkinson ignored his pleas for a foul, but the 26-year-old believes he should have been awarded Spurs' second penalty of the game.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think so. I think it was that stage of the game where he makes a tired tackle.

2:54 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League Highlights from Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League

"I think if I'm on the halfway line then I get it. When you're in the box, it's kind of 50-50.

"The ref probably thinks I'm looking for it but all I'm trying to do is shield the ball. It is what it is - it could be given in some games but it wasn't today. You move on."

Kane scored from the spot in the first half after Heung-Min Son was clumsily fouled by Granit Xhaka to give Spurs a 2-0 lead following Christian Eriksen's opener.

However, the Gunners fought back to earn a 2-2 draw through Alexandre Lacazette, who halved the deficit just before half time, and a second-half strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Should Spurs have had a penalty?

Kane thought he had a big claim when he went to ground under a challenge from Sokratis late on.

Did the Super Sunday pundits agree?

Graeme Souness: "No, I think he's looking for it. You have to say the Arsenal players has got his hands on Kane's back so it makes it look like a penalty, but Kane is looking for it here. He's ready to go down and looking at him, I'm not sure Kane was convinced. The contact from Sokratis' hands does not warrant that type of fall in my opinion."

Jamie Redknapp: "Harry was looking for it, I agree with that, but what I will say is I don't get when a player is going away from goal why you'd even lay your hands on him. That's my problem with it."

Sol Campbell: "Once you get in the box the forward is in control so you have to be careful. he does come across to shield the ball but maybe it's a bit too much and obvious. however, you do run the risk as a defender if you put your hands on the striker."

Jose Mourinho: "I've seen penalties for less but I don't think this is a penalty. Without VAR I'd say no for sure but now, everybody is at risk with VAR. In countries where they've had VAR for a couple of years I've seen worse decisions."