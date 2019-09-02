Leicester man wins Super 6's £250k jackpot

It was despair for Aston Villa fans on Saturday, but joy for one man from Leicester, who won the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot, thanks to Kevin Friend's decision to punish Jack Grealish for simulation and chalk off Villa's last-gasp equaliser.

Heading into injury time, Ian Leggat from Leicester had correctly predicted all six scores from Saturday's action, after Kurt Zouma's own-goal at Stamford Bridge had levelled the game at 2-2 in the 89th minute.

Henri Lansbury then had the ball in the back of the Crystal Palace net - a goal that would have scuppered Ian's jackpot hopes - only for it to be ruled out because of a supposed dive from Grealish.

For the first time this season, a #Super6 jackpot winner! 😍



There was drama til the last, but Andrew wasn't to be denied his £250k prize. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Lvg2NeLJtQ — Super 6 (@Super6) August 31, 2019

Two other players correctly predicted all six scores, taking their Super 6 points total to 30, but Ian also crucially had the sixth minute as his Golden Goal selection, which was closest to the second minute in which Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City.

Ian also relied on a 3-1 home win for his home-town club Leicester over Bournemouth, a 4-0 home win for Premier League Champions City, a 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Watford and a 2-0 win for West Ham to complete his incredible weekend.

Super 6 returns for an all-EFL round next Saturday. It's completely free to enter and there's another £250,000 up to be won!