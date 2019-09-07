League Two highlights and round-up: Exeter stay top

Lee Martin and namesake Aaron both scored to keep Exeter at the top of League Two with a 3-1 win at Carlisle.

Lee's 36th-minute opener was cancelled out by Olufela Olomola's header on the hour, only for Aaron to head home six minutes later following a cross from Nicky Law, who scored a third in added time, for his first goal since March

It maintained the Grecians' two-point cushion over Newport, who secured a 1-0 win over Port Vale 13 minutes from time thanks to Jamille Matt.

That kept County ahead of Crewe on goal difference after Tom Lowery scored for the second successive match, with Charlie Kirk adding a late second, as Alex beat fellow top-four side Grimsby 2-0 at Blundell Park.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle United and Exeter City Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle United and Exeter City

Swindon were comfortable 3-1 winners at Leyton Orient, who have managed just one league victory since the start of the season, thanks to first-half strikes from Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates either side of an own goal by Joe Widdowson, whose team-mate Jordan Maguire-Drew scored their consolation.

Macclesfield made it just one defeat in six matches in all competitions since the departure of Sol Campbell in mid-August but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Crawley as Theo Vassell's opener was cancelled out by Bez Lubala in the 73rd minute.

Plymouth were pegged back by struggling Oldham in a 2-2 draw having initially recovered from Johan Branger's opener for the visitors to take the lead through Scott Wootton and Byron Moore, only for David Wheater to score his second in three appearances.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Newport County Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Newport County

Jack Aitchison's 78th-minute strike proved to be the difference as Forest Green won 1-0 at Cambridge, while Paudie O'Connor's goal two minutes from time snatched a 2-1 win for Bradford at home to Northampton.

A Michael Harriman own goal had got the hosts, who saw Zeli Ismail sent off for a second bookable offence in added time, back into the game after Charlie Goode had opened the scoring.

Danny Lloyd scored twice as Salford drew 2-2 at Morecambe, who bounced back from going 1-0 down to score twice within five minutes of the second half through Shaun Miller and Lewis Alessandra.

Cheltenham scored twice in the last 10 minutes to edge a six-goal thriller at home to Stevenage. The game was level at 2-2 with Gavin Reilly and Shane Long cancelling out substitute Danny Newton's two goals for the visitors before Ryan Broom and Alex Addai secured a 4-2 victory.

Bottom side Scunthorpe's miserable run continued as a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield, with Matt Preston and Danny Rose inflicting the damage, made it one point from seven matches.

Colchester and Walsall finished goalless.