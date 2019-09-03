Super 6 jackpot winner: The stats and resilience behind the success
Just what does it take to land the Super 6 jackpot prize?
By Billy Lumsden
Last Updated: 03/09/19 3:42pm
It was joy for one man from Leicester at the expense of the despairing Aston Villa fans, as he won Super 6's £250,000 jackpot prize, but what was his recipe for success?
The joy (or despair)
Ian Leggat from Leicester landed the Super 6 jackpot, largely in part, due to Kevin Friend's decision to punish Jack Grealish for simulation and chalk-off Aston Villa's last-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace.
Ian had predicted the six correct scorelines heading into injury time, after Kurt Zouma's own-goal meant Sheffield United were drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
He had relied on a 3-1 win for his home-town club Leicester over Bournemouth, a 4-0 home win for Premier League champions City, a 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Watford and a 2-0 win for West Ham to complete his incredible weekend.
Another deciding factor
Two other players correctly predicted all six scores, taking their Super 6 points total to 30, but Ian also crucially had the sixth minute as his Golden Goal selection (when the first Super 6 goal will be scored), which was closest to the second minute in which Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City.
Ian's resilience
Ian signed up for Super 6 in March 2015 and it is not until the weekend he tasted Super 6 success. Below are three facts that highlight how Ian has performed over the years with his Super 6 predictions, and three reasons why you should not lose hope of landing the jackpot:
- Ian entered 150 Saturday Super 6 rounds before finally wining the jackpot on his 151st attempt.
- Since the 2015/16 season, Ian has played 94 per cent of Saturday Super 6 rounds, only missing 10 Saturday rounds in the last 4 seasons.
- For six weeks in a row before winning the jackpot, Ian did not get a single correct score - on his seventh attempt he correctly chose all 6.
Ian's Super 6 history: The ever-important numbers game
Season
Rounds Entered
Total Points
Average Score
Best Score
15/16
45
287
6.4
16
16/17
48
309
6.4
16
17/18
55
354
6.4
17
18/19
51
390
7.6
16
19/20
5
38
7.6
30
It was not for the want of trying, but Ian Leggat succeeded, and it demonstrates a fine example of how resilience can pay off. His average scores over the years highlight you do not have to be a world-beater to win Super 6, or equally know your football.
The game if free-to-play and in this case, Ian has won £250,000 for selecting six predictions. Why miss out on landing the jackpot prize once more?
Although Super 6 returns this week with a £250,000 jackpot round, the week after, when the Premier League returns is a guaranteed £250,000 round, meaning that the highest points scorer is guaranteed to win the jackpot, whether or not they score 30 points. Play here for free!
Saturday's Super 6 fixtures:
Coventry v Blackpool
Fleetwood v Oxford
Wycombe v Lincoln
Bradford v Northampton
Mansfield v Scunthorpe
Morecambe v Salford