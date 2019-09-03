Super 6 jackpot winner: The stats and resilience behind the success

The Super 6 jackpot has been won!

It was joy for one man from Leicester at the expense of the despairing Aston Villa fans, as he won Super 6's £250,000 jackpot prize, but what was his recipe for success?

The joy (or despair)

Ian Leggat from Leicester landed the Super 6 jackpot, largely in part, due to Kevin Friend's decision to punish Jack Grealish for simulation and chalk-off Aston Villa's last-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace.

Jack Grealish reacts after he is booked for diving in Aston Villa's defeat to Crystal Palace

Ian had predicted the six correct scorelines heading into injury time, after Kurt Zouma's own-goal meant Sheffield United were drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

He had relied on a 3-1 win for his home-town club Leicester over Bournemouth, a 4-0 home win for Premier League champions City, a 1-1 draw between Newcastle and Watford and a 2-0 win for West Ham to complete his incredible weekend.

Another deciding factor

Two other players correctly predicted all six scores, taking their Super 6 points total to 30, but Ian also crucially had the sixth minute as his Golden Goal selection (when the first Super 6 goal will be scored), which was closest to the second minute in which Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the Super 6 'Golden Goal' against Brighton

Ian's resilience

Ian signed up for Super 6 in March 2015 and it is not until the weekend he tasted Super 6 success. Below are three facts that highlight how Ian has performed over the years with his Super 6 predictions, and three reasons why you should not lose hope of landing the jackpot:

Ian entered 150 Saturday Super 6 rounds before finally wining the jackpot on his 151st attempt.

Since the 2015/16 season, Ian has played 94 per cent of Saturday Super 6 rounds, only missing 10 Saturday rounds in the last 4 seasons.

For six weeks in a row before winning the jackpot, Ian did not get a single correct score - on his seventh attempt he correctly chose all 6.

Ian's Super 6 history: The ever-important numbers game

2015/16 Season:

Rounds entered: 45

Total points: 287

Average score: 6.4

Best score: 16

2016/17 Season:

Rounds entered: 48

Total points: 309

Average score: 6.4

Best score: 16

2017/18 Season:

Rounds entered: 55

Total points: 354

Average score: 6.4

Best score: 17

2018/19 Season:

Rounds entered: 51

Total points: 390

Average score: 7.6

Best score: 16

2019/20 Season:

Rounds entered: 5

Total points: 38

Average score: 7.6

Best score: 30

It was not for the want of trying, but Ian Leggat succeeded, and it demonstrates a fine example of how resilience can pay off. His average scores over the years highlight you do not have to be a world-beater to win Super 6, or equally know your football.

The game if free-to-play and in this case, Ian has won £250,000 for selecting six predictions. Why miss out on landing the jackpot prize once more?

Although Super 6 returns this week with a £250,000 jackpot round, the week after, when the Premier League returns is a guaranteed £250,000 round, meaning that the highest points scorer is guaranteed to win the jackpot, whether or not they score 30 points. Play here for free!

