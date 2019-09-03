Emiliano Sala's family want truth about plane crash revealed

Sala was killed when the plane carrying him to Cardiff crashed into the Channel

The family of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died when the plane he was travelling in came down in the English Channel, insist they will do everything possible to ensure the truth about the accident is revealed.

Sala was Cardiff's record signing and was on his way to the club from Nantes when the incident happened back in January.

Last month, the Air Accident Investigations Branch revealed that he and pilot Dave Ibbotson, who also died in the crash, had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning before the plane came down.

The family set up a crowdfunding site to find Sala's body in the aftermath of the incident and there have been reports they may do the same for the wreckage of the plane to be recovered.

The family said in a statement, issued through their solicitor: "Emiliano's family have been disappointed by the AAIB's response to Emiliano's death.

"They were especially surprised when, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, it appeared that the AAIB had given up on conducting a full search for the aeroplane so it fell on them to do that.

"Without David Mearns locating the plane, Emiliano's body might never have been recovered and the potential significance of carbon monoxide poisoning of him and the pilot would never have been known.

"The family still hope that the inquest process will provide them with the answers they seek in relation to Emiliano's death and that air safety will be improved, including the prevention of similar deaths in future. They hope that their faith in English justice is not betrayed.

"The family are keeping all options on the table as to their next move. They will do everything possible to ensure that the truth about this terrible accident is revealed, so no family has to go through the same torment."